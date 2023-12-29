Laura Faubus Heads 2024 New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala At The Forum Chandler AZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chuck FazioCHANDLER, AZ, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chuck and Angela Fazio, the owners of the esteemed Forum Complex and Event Center in Chandler, are excited to welcome Laura Faubus as their new Event Manager. Her arrival comes just in time to put her remarkable event planning skills to work at their upcoming New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala. With a proven track record of orchestrating memorable large-scale events across the globe, Ms. Faubus is poised to inject her unique blend of creativity and experience into The Forum 's already impressive event lineup.Chuck Fazio comments,“The New Year's Eve Gala is not just an event; it's an experience. And with Laura at the helm, we are eager to see how her flair and expertise will transform this and future events at The Forum into unforgettable occasions.” The Forum, boasting a 21,000-square-foot space with four distinctive party areas, is set to become an extraordinary stage for Ms. Faubus' expertise. The gala will feature an array of attractions, including a live band, a fully stocked open bar, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and a celebratory champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight.Laura Faubus is looking forward to making full use of the Forum's venues to ring in the New Year. She states,“It's thrilling to orchestrate an event where mystery meets sophistication. We're going all out with exquisite decorations, a 360-degree photo booth for capturing the night's magic, a dynamic DJ to keep the energy high, and our outdoor patio space with its open seating our gala attendees can take a quick break and get some fresh air. I'm committed to crafting a spellbinding experience for all our guests.”For further details on The Forum Complex and Event Center and to learn more about the New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala, please visit .

