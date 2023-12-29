Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims In Retina Group Of Washington Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retina Group of Washington (Retina Group) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident on or around March 26, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, demographic information, Social Security numbers, Driver's license numbers, medical record numbers, health information, payment information, and health insurance information.
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Retina Group related to this data breach. If you received a data breach letter from Retina Group informing you that your information was impacted, you may be entitled to compensation.
If you have received a notification from Retina Group that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 387-7002
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter
MENAFN29122023004107003653ID1107669192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.