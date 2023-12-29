2023’S Top Latin American Billionaires

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim, with his $100 billion-plus fortune, stands as the wealthiest in Latin America.



Slim's dominance in the ranking is evident, as his fortune exceeds the combined total of the second, third, and fourth wealthiest.



Notably, Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann remains in the top four. He's a key figure in 3G Capital and AB InBev.



Among these billionaires, Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, stands out with an 184% wealth increase in 2023.







This list, based on Bloomberg's data, presents these billionaires in ascending order:



20. João Moreira Salles, a Brazilian filmmaker and Itaú Unibanco shareholder, has grown his fortune to $6.1 billion.



19. Walther Moreira Salles Jr., another Brazilian and Itaú Unibanco stakeholder, also sees his wealth rise by 20%.



18. Luis Sarmiento from Colombia, founder of Grupo Aval, holds a $6.6 billion fortune.



17. Alejandro Baillères, a Mexican executive, commands about $6.8 billion in wealth.



16. Fernando Moreira Salles, a Brazilian entrepreneur, possesses a $7 billion fortune.



15. Juan Beckmann Vidal, a Mexican, oversees José Cuervo with a net worth of $7.1 billion.



14. Pedro Moreira Salles, Brazilian chairman of Itaú Unibanco, holds $7.2 billion.



13. Argentine Marcos Galperín, founder of Mercado Libre, owns $7.2 billion.



12. Jorge Moll from Brazil, founder of Rede D'Or São Luiz, has $7.4 billion.



11. David Vélez, a Colombian, co-founded Nu Holdings and has an $8.2 billion fortune.



10. Carlos Alberto Sicupira, a Brazilian, controls Anheuser-Busch InBev, holding $8.9 billion.



9. André Esteves, a Brazilian, chairs BTG Pactual with a wealth of $9.6 billion.



8. Marcel Telles, another Brazilian, partners in 3G Capital with $10.6 billion.



7. Alejandro Santo Domingo and family from Colombia control a diverse portfolio, worth $13.3 billion.



6. Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican businessman, has accumulated $15.6 billion.



5. Eduardo Saverin, Brazilian Facebook co-founder, has grown his wealth to $19.3 billion.



4. Jorge Paulo Lemann, a Brazilian entrepreneur, holds a fortune of $23.4 billion.



3. Iris Fontbona and family from Chile own a mining empire, totaling $28.2 billion.



2. Germán Larrea and family from Mexico manage Grupo Mexico, amassing $34.5 billion.



1. Carlos Slim tops the list with an impressive $103.9 billion, leading América Móvil and other ventures.

Background

Following this ranking, Carlos Slim's position reflects Mexico's significant influence in the regional economy.



His wealth signifies Mexico's role in Latin American economic dynamics.



Comparatively, Brazil's strong presence in the list highlights its economic diversity and entrepreneurial spirit.



Brazil's billionaires, spanning various sectors, underscore its multifaceted economy.



Regionally, these billionaires show Latin America's growing global economic impact-their fortunes, built in industries from tech to banking, mirror global economic trends.



Internationally, while Latin America's richest trail their counterparts in the US and Asia, their growth indicates rising global influence.



This wealth distribution also sheds light on Latin America's economic disparities.



The concentration of wealth among a few raises questions about regional wealth distribution and economic equality.

