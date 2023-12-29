Brazilian Farming Hits Four-Year Peak With 78 Market Openings In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock proudly announced new market access in Bhutan for poultry.



This deal concludes 2023 with 78 market openings in 39 countries, a record over four years.



The journey shows steady growth from 35 new markets in 2019 to 74, 77, and 53 in subsequent years.



This year's key markets include beef exports to Mexico and pork to the Dominican Republic.



Brazil also started selling cotton to Egypt and papaya to Chile. These developments highlight the country's diverse agricultural strengths.



Roberto Perosa, a key official, credits this success to active international dialogue. He notes President Lula da Silva and Minister Carlos Fávaro's pivotal roles.



Their efforts have led to new opportunities for Brazilian farmers, increasing jobs and income nationwide.







The ministry also acknowledges the role of agricultural attachés . These individuals work abroad to find new markets, attract investors, and tackle export barriers.



Brazil has 28 such attachés, showing its commitment to expanding its agricultural reach.



Significant achievements include lifting China's ban on Brazilian beef. This decision came after a thorough review of an isolated health concern.



Brazil also gained approval in China for its cotton quality.



Furthermore, Brazil set up "pre-listing" systems with Chile and Cuba. This move streamlines the export process.



In the United Kingdom, Brazil saw a full return to the pre-listing system and a reduction in inspection controls.



These steps show Brazil's growing influence and reliability in the global market.

