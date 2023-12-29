Colombian Stocks Face Downward Spiral Amid Global Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) concluded with a notable downturn, evidenced by a 28% drop in the MSCI Colcap index over four years.



In 2019, the index stood at 1,662.42 points, but it fell to 1,195.20 by 2023's end.



Germán Cristancho of Davivienda Corredores described the year as tough for Colombian stocks.



Major firms like Canacol Energy and Grupo Sura lost over 30% in value. This downturn contrasts sharply with other regional markets, which mostly saw gains.



Globally, stocks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soared, with some shares up by 40%.



However, Colombia's market struggled due to economic woes and financial sector challenges. Legislative uncertainty also played a part.



Analyst Andrés Moreno Jaramillo gave a mixed review of 2023. He pointed out the financial sector's losses but noted positive signs in other areas.







Corporate events, he argued, added value to several firms.



Moreno stressed the need for a more robust market with more investors and intermediaries. He also noted the potential boost from the Nuam Exchange integration.



For 2024, the outlook is cautiously optimistic. Cristancho sees Colombian stocks as undervalued, with potential for growth if risk premiums decrease and rates are cut.



Yet, he warns that economic performance and legislative outcomes will be crucial. In summary, while 2023 was tough for Colombian stocks, there's hope for recovery.



The market's future will hinge on economic stability, legislative clarity, and increased market liquidity.

Background

Colombia, Chile, and Peru's stock exchanges will integrate fully in 2025, says Juan Pablo Córdoba, Regional Holding's general manager.



Currently, the three markets operate independently but aim to create a single market.



It is a convergence process of operations in three currencies, to be fully integrated by early 2025.



The corporate integration into a single body for all three countries will take an estimated 18 to 24 months.



Santiago (BCS), Colombia (BVC ), and Lima (BVL) stock exchanges approved the creation of the Holding at a shareholders' meeting.

