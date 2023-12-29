               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kensington Announces Q4 2023 Fund Distributions


12/29/2023 3:16:28 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington announces distribution details for the Kensington Funds for the fourth quarter
of 2023. See fund details below.

Kensington Funds' dividend dates:

Record Date:
December 27, 2023

Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date:
December 28, 2023

Payable Date:
December 28, 2023

Distributions are 100% ordinary income

Kensington Funds' distribution rates:

Ticker

Fund

Distribution Rate per Share ($)

KADAX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, A

0.06927663

KADCX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, C

0.05160143

KADIX

Kensington Active Advantage Fund, Inst.

0.07531578

KAMAX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, A

0.11895460

KAMCX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, C

0.09856843

KAMIX

Kensington Managed Income Fund, Inst.

0.12550424

DFNDX

Kensington Defender Fund, Inst.

0.09046503

Request a prospectus or a summary prospectus from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at (800) 799-2113 or access . Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully.

U.S. Bank Global Fund Services serves as transfer agent to the Fund and is not affiliated with the adviser or distributor.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.

Kensington Asset Management, LLC is the adviser to the Kensington Funds, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Member FINRA/SIPC. Kensington Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Quasar.

SOURCE Kensington Asset Management, LLC

MENAFN29122023003732001241ID1107669172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search