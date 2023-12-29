(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world's leading digital platform for 500,000+ CXOs and business technology executives, named as a top technology conference to attend in 2023 by Tech Republic, recognized 150+ CIOs, CISOs and business technology leaders under its Global Leadership Institute Awards program in 2023

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the World's #1 digital platform for connecting business technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excitedly looking ahead to its 17th consecutive year of growth and success, fueled by its signature events for global technology executives, the successful expansion of its peer-driven Global Advisory Services, its gratitude for community give-back and its incomparable recognition awards program.







“The unique insights shared in our events and in our Global Advisory Services, the power of our global executive community and value of the HMG platform is second-to-none,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO, HMG Strategy.“Our in-house team is truly amazing, and we are eternally grateful to the top-tier technology executives, speakers, advisory board members, Global Leadership Institute awardees and partners that make our platform the best in the world. We wish everyone good health and success as we look ahead to a safe and brighter 2024.”

Hunter Muller and the HMG Research Team are excited about the strong reception to HMG's Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) and Inner Circle advisory services in 2023. Each of these are peer-driven, future-focused executive advisory services that are aimed at helping CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives.

Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former executives who are out of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG's Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of actual practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading business and cultural change across their organizations.

“CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives in the HMG community are telling us that the analyst model is out of date and isn't responsive to the ever-changing macro-economic and geo-political climate,” said Muller.“As we've seen with our CELA program and other services we produce, the best and most actionable insights come from current technology executives – and that's what we're delivering.”

HMG Strategy's Global Leadership Services include the following services:



The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Service . Launched in 2010, HMG's CELA service is the industry's leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

The HMG Genius Network . Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to domain experts in the HMG community – comprised of 500,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges. Issues address under the HMG Genius Network are typically resolved within 24-to-48 hours instead of the weeks it often takes with traditional analyst-led services. The HMG Inner Circle Service . HMG's Inner Circle Service provides real-world insights from the industry's top practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and business technology executives – who are spearheading business and cultural change across their organizations.



To learn more about these and other upcoming HMG Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at ... .

One of the components that buoyed HMG Strategy in 2023 was the success of the HMG Innovation Accelerator. Through its partnership with Cyberstarts, the world's only venture capital firm that's primarily funded by the industry's most successful cybersecurity founders, the HMG Innovation Accelerator introduced leading-edge cybersecurity start-ups to the industry's top CISOs and CIOs, highlighting the unique problems that they solve for their clients and the value that they bring to the market.

HMG Strategy's 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards

Throughout 2023, HMG Strategy recognized more than 100 premier technology executives who have demonstrated courageous and authentic leadership with their teams to help put their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation.

Recipients of HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:



Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

Bhavani Amirthalingam , EVP, Chief Customer and Technology Officer, Ameren

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

Judith Apshago , Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Ashwin Ballal , EVP & CIO, Medallia

Martin Bally , CISO, Campbell Soup Company

Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink's Inc.

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

Puneet Bhasin , EVP, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, Unum Corp.

Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC; Former Chair, SIM Philadelphia

Robert Blythe , VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

Robin Brown , SVP IT, Cirrus Aircraft

Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

Wayne Bulmahn , CIO & Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

Nellson Burns , Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC

Stefanie Causey , OCM Lead, IBM

Mamatha Chamarthi , Chief Business Growth Officer, Software Experience, Stellantis

Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

Krishnan Chellakarai , CISO, Gilead Sciences

Anil Cheriyan , Former CTO, EVP Strategy & Technology, Cognizant

Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.

Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity, MIT Sloan

Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corp.

John Comacchio , SVP and CIO, Teknion Corp.

Mignogna Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC

Cassie Crossley , VP Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Frank DePaola , VP & CISO, EnPro Industries, Inc.

Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

Robert Field , Board Member

Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , SVP, CISO, ABM

Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

Subra Goparaju , CIO, HANES Brands Inc.

Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

Jeffrey Grayson , CTO, Highland Digital

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO & SVP, Schneider Electric

Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, BJ's Wholesale Club

Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

Jamie Head , Former Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save-A-Lot

Steve Hoyt , Executive Director, IT, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp.

Martin Jepil , Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young

Steven John , Faculty Member, IANS Research

Daphne Jones , Board of Directors, AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group and Masonite International

Stephen Katsirubas , VP, Head of IT, Pursuit Collection

Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency

Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corp.

Mahmood Khan , SVP, Global Chief Security Officer, CNA

Anita Klopfenstein , CIO, Little Caesars

Dilip Krishna , Global CTO – Sustainability, Deloitte

Naveen Kumar , Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco

Naresh Lachmandas , Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant; Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego

Matt Lagana , Managing Director, MBIA

Tony Leng , CIO and CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

Zachary Lewis , AVP IT & CISO, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member; President, SIM Fairfield/Westchester SIM

Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

Todd Loiselle , CIO, National Food Group

Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

David Mahon , Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte

Joel Manfredo , Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

Richard Martin , Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo

Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chef's Warehouse

Quintin McGrath , Former Global Senior Managing Director, Deloitte

Jeff McKibben , CIO, Ultra Clean Technology

Dara Meath , SVP, CTO, Build-A-Bear World Headquarters

John Meister , CIO, Panera Bread

Andres Mendes , Former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

Harry Moseley , Former Global CIO, Zoom

Ramesh Munamarty , Board Member

Barb Munro , Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency; Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego

Deb Muro , CIO, El Camino Health

Greg Nichols , COO, Technology Partners

Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners

Adam Noble , Operating Partner, IT, CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

Gautham Pallapa , Ph.D., Global CIO, Senior Executive Advisor, VMware

Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

Patty Patria , CIO, Babson College

Wendy Pfeiffer , Board Member

Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO, Laserfiche

Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

John Repko , Former EVP & CIO, AIG

Scott Richardson , CIO, Enterprise Data and Analytics, Ally Financial

Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Global Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Apps, Uber

Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods

Raju Sankuratri , CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

Kiran Sekhri , Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne County Community College District

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks

Ken Spangler , EVP IT, FedEx Services

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Steven Taylor , EVP & CIO, Cenlar FSB

Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

Val Thomas , SVP & CIO, Lincoln Educational Services; President, SIM New Jersey

Patrick Thompson , Former Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp.

Jason Torrez , Executive Director, IT, Grede

Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY

William VanCuren , Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp.

Bart Waress , Director of IT Infrastructure, SSR Mining Inc.

Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, MedQuest Associates

Alex Wood , CISO, Uplight

Angela Yochem , EVP, Global CIO, Krispy Kreme

Wael Younan , CIO/CISO, CalOptima Health

Mike Zachman , VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies

John Zavada , Chief Administration Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies Denis Zerr , Chief Information and Technology Officer, Radiology Partners



Looking ahead to 2024, HMG Strategy is planning a gala event to recognize each of the recipients of its recognition programs over the past 13 years. Stay tuned for more information.

Click here to learn more about HMG Strategy's recognition program and to submit an application for a deserving technology leader.

Thanks to Our Network

HMG Strategy experienced another record-breaking year in the number of events it produced along with high marks in attendance and revenue. That success would not be possible without the committed network of executives who drive the company's Executive Leadership Summit Series, as well as its webinars, roundtables, and other digital events.

In 2023, hundreds of the world's top technology leaders and industry experts participated as speakers or advisory board members for HMG's events. These distinguished individuals are among those that set HMG Strategy apart this year:

Alissa Abdullah , Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, MasterCard; Arun Abraham , CISO, Bose Corp.; Gabe Abreu , Head of Information Security, Davis, Polk & Wardwell LLP; Diane K. Adams , Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr; Bashir Agboola , CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery; Yuri Aguiar , Chief Enterprise Data Officer, The WPP Group; Shobhana Ahluwalia , CIO, Roblox; Selim Aissi , Global CISO, Blackhawk Network; Aileen Alexander , CEO, Diversified Search; Jenny Alfandary , President and CEO, DHR International; Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores; Bharat Amin , Distinguished Fellow, Avasant; Bhavani Amirthalingam , EVP, Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Ameren; Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC; Brian Anderson , President, The Judge Group; Colin Anderson , SVP & CISO, Ceridian; Don Anderson , CIO, Tiger Global Management; Eric Anderson , Partner – Global Head of FinTech Practice, Egon Zehnder; Julia Anderson , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company; Michael Anderson , Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI; Mike Anderson , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Netskope; Sarah Angel-Johnson , CIO & VP of Business & Technology Solutions, Save the Children; Tony L. Antalan , MBA, Interim COO, Silver Reef Casino; Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3; Rohit Antao , Partner, PwC Australia; Michael Antico , Managing Director of Information Security, Capital Group; Richard Appleyard , Director of Information Design & Technology, Oregon State Bar; Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak; Omkhar Arasaratnam , Executive Director, Head of Data Protection Technology, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Richard Arenaro , CISO, Horizon Media; Wes Arens , Managing Partner, Wes Arens and Associates; Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.; Renee Arrington , President, COO and Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.; Judy Arteche-Carr , CEO & Managing Director, Arteche Global Group; Jeff Artis , President & CEO, Genesys Works; Charles Aunger , Managing Director Technology and Advisory Board Member, Health2047; Bryce Austin , CEO, TCE Strategy; Elizabeth Austin , Retired CIO, Curvature; Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group; Nicolas Avila , CTO, Globant; Koby Avital , EVP Technology Platforms, Walmart; Saqib Awan , Founder, GTM Capital; Saad Ayub , SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Zones, Inc.; Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments, AIG; Charlotte Baldwin , Global CIO, Costa Coffee; Ashwin Ballal , Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia; Lekha Banerjee , Technology Executive, Truist; Shawn Banerji , Managing Director, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders Practice, Caldwell Partners; Christy Barker , CIO, Olin Corporation; Todd Barnum , CISO, GoPro Inc.; Rob Barocas , Head of Finance, Procurement and Shared Services Technology, Kenvue; Joshua Barons , Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Global; Gene Barskiy , SVP, Technology & Systems, Berje Inc.; Douglas Barta , CIO, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC; Tim Bates , CTO, Global Business Accounts, Lenovo; JP Batra , CTO/CIO, Blue River International; Wolfgang Bauriedel , Senior Client Partner, Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry; Jason Beard , Senior Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica; Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow; Karen Beebe , CTO, Bealls; James Beeson , SVP & Global CISO, Cigna; Teddy Bekele , SVP & CYO, Land O'Lakes; Brad Bell , SVP, CITO, CIO, Infoblox; Ken Bell , Deputy CISO, Forcepoint; Brian Benn , VP & CIO, Clark Atlanta University; Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink's; Amy Benton , VP IT, Travere Therapeutics; Christopher Bernard , VP of IT, Flexcar; Bert Bertagna , President, SIM Tampa Bay; Colleen Berube , Chief Information Officer and SVP, Operations, Zendesk; David Bessen , Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government; Gerald Beuchelt , CISO, Sprinklr; Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl; Nishant Bhajaria , Director of Privacy Engineering, Architecture and Analytics, Uber; Shoukat Al Bhamani , EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding; Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings; Chris Bitner , VP, CISO, Southeastern Grocers; Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security and Technology Risk Management, WWE; David Blumberg , Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital; Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco; Nick Booth , Owner, Seventhwave; Steve Booth , VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce; Dora Boussias , Senior Director, Data Strategy & Architecture; Gary Brantley , CIO, National Football League; Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, Stimson Center; Ted Bredikin , CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions; Rafi Brenner , VP, Information Security, Fortinet; Danny Brickman , Co-Founder and CEO, Oasis; Mark Brooks , EVP, CIO, Centene; Bill Brown , CIO & CISO, Abacus Insights; Jeffrey W. Brown , CISO, State of Connecticut; Lori Brown , L Brown – CX Consulting; Robin Brown , SVP IT, Cirrus Aircraft; Howard Bruck , Adjunct Professor, Fordham University; Bob Bruns , CIO & CISO, Avanade; Eric Bulis , SVP of Operations & CIO, Gerber Life Insurance Company; Wayne Bulmahn , CIO & Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH; President, SIM Chicago; Rona Bunn , CIO, National Association of Corporate Directors; Bob Burkhardt , VP of Engineering, Fortinet; Nellson Burns , Co-Owner, Destination IT; Ben Cabrera , Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke; Scott Cadwalader , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC; Paul Calatayud , Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Onda; Monica Caldas , EVP, Global Deputy CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Alizabeth Calder , Board Member; Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies; Richard Cammish , Group CIO, Essentra PLC; Andrew Campbell , Global CIO, Terex; Timothy Campos , VP and CIO, Apple; Michael Cannon , Former CTO, Stafford County, VA; Programs Chair, SIM Capital Area Chapter; Jim Carey , Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Michael Carlin , Global CIO, AbbVie; Jesse Carrillo , Chief Innovation Officer, Howard Hughes Corporation; Elisabeth Case , Managing Director, Marsh; Carmella Cassetta , VP & CIO, Hoag Hospital; Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix; Stefanie Causey , OCM Leader, IBM; Bertina Ceccarelli , CEO, NPower; Susan Certoma , Executive, Point2Point; Nicolas M. Chaillan , Strategic Advisor, Entrepreneur; Mamatha Chamarthi , SVP, Software Business and Product Management, Stellantis; Max Chan , CIO, Avnet; Asheem Chandna , Partner, Greylock Partners; Sujatha Chandrasekaran , Senior Executive Vice President, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Dignity Health, Tim Chang , VP, Global Sales Engineering, Imperva; Paul Chapman VP, Business Strategy, Cisco; Gerald Chertavian , Founder and Senior Advisor, Year Up; Ekta Chopra , Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; Jack Clare , CIO, UNFi; Anil Cheriyan , CTO, Cognizant; Michael Chill , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Johnstone Supply; Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre; Adrian Cockcroft , Tech Advisor, Nubank; Allan Cockriel , CIO, Group CISO, Shell; Michael Coden , Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group; Donald Codling , Cyber Security Advisor, Multilot Corp.; Jeffrey Coe , CISO, ON Semiconductor; Barry Cohen , VP & CIO, Asbury Automotive; Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation; Ted Colbert , President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Defense, Space & Security; Nicholas Colisto , SVP and CIO, Avery Dennison; Chris Colla , VP IT & CIO, B&G Foods; Gavin Colman , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice, Heidrick & Struggles; Matt Comyns , Co-Founder, President, Artico Search; Patricia Connolly , CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared; Christine Converse Hogan , CIO Advisor, Zoom; Mike Coogan , Managing Director, The Huginn Group; Chris Cook , CEO Mentor; Barbara Cooper , Former CIO – Retired, Toyota North America; Beatriz Copelli , SVP, CIO North America, Danone; Michael Cornwell , Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage; Tony Costa , VP, Global Enterprise & Engineering Solutions, Callaway Golf; Mignona Cote , CSO, NetApp; Stephen M.R. Covey , Best-Selling Author, Co-Founder, FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice; Tim Crawford , CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA; Megan Crespi , COO, Comerica Bank; Christina Critzer , SVP, Enterprise Transformation, Fannie Mae; Tom Cullen , CIO, Chobani; Julie Cullivan , Board Member; Jamey Cummings , Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search; Craig Cuyar , SVP, Global CIO, Omnicom; Doug Cyphers , VP, SIM San Diego, VP IT, WD-40 Company; Scott Daitzman , vCISO/Managing Partner, SJD Cyber; Deal Daly , VP Technology & Operations, Toysmith; Dale Danilewitz , Advisor and Board Member; David Davies , CEO, Navos Technologies; Kirsten Davies , CISO, Unilever; Matt Davies , Deputy CTO, Shared Services Canada; Myra Davis , Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children's; Twila Day , VP CIO, Huntsman Corp.; Dana Deasy , Board Member, Advisory Services; David Decker , CIO, Universal Logistics; Elizabeth Decker , Member, Board of Directors, SIM South Florida; Anthony DeCristofaro , President and CEO, Qnext Corp.; Deneen DeFiore , VP & CISO, United Airlines; Jason DeHaan , CIO, Gildan; Todd Dekkinga , CISO, Zluri and Scrut Automation; Esteban Deleon-Perla , CEO, Renegade Strategies; Daryl Dellinger , North American CIO, Continental Automotive Systems; Michael Del Priore , Former CIO, Diversey; Gary Desai , EVP, CIO, Discount Tire; Samir Desai , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Abercrombie & Fitch; Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies; Archana Deskus , EVP & CTO, PayPal; Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive; Beth Devin , Scout, Investor & Advisor, HearstLab; Gaurav Dhillon , Chairman and CEO, SnapLogic; Larry Di Gioia , Senior Consultant, Epic Engineering; Past President, SIM Central Florida; Colonel Pete Dillon , Principal Cyber Security Consultant, Redhorse Corporation; Jim DiMarzio , Coach, Mentor, Adivsory Board Member; Daniel Dines , CEO & Founder, UiPath; David Ditillo , CIO, Corebridge Financial; Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower; Amy Doherty , CIO, World Bank Group; Ann Dozier , SVP CIO, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits; Joanna Drake , CIO, THG; Johnny Dranchak , Founder, Logic Control; Mark DuBrock , Senior Manager, Bridgewater Associates; Anthony Dupree , IT Executive; Teresa Duran , CIO, Make-A-Wish America; Sastry Durvasula , Chief Information & Client Services Officer, TIAA; Nicole Eagan , Chief Strategy & AI Officer, Darktrace; Anil Earla , Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Kimberly-Clark; Joseph Eckroth , CIO, Hertz Corp.; Mark Egan , Partner, StrataFusion; Saeed Elnaj , CTO, HealthKey Technologies; John Engates, Mentor/Investor, Techstars; Richard Entrup , Strategic Advisor, Web3/Metaverse Strategy, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG; Greg Ericson , Global CTO, Metagenics; Lakshmi Eleswarpu , SVP, Global CIO, Sanofi; Andy Enskat , VP IT, SMS Equipment, Inc.; Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab; Daidre Fanis , Associate Partner, SVP & Practice Leader, M&S Consulting; Board Member, SIM Charlotte and SIM Women in Tech; Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit; Thomas Farrington , EVP & CIO, Perrigo Company; Carol Fawcett , Corporate VP & CIO, Golden State Foods; Greg Fell , Chairman, Investors Collaborative; Cole Fenger , Executive Briefing Manager, Zoom; John Ferguson , Solutions Architecture Leader, OutSystems; Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope; Steve Fernandez , CIO, NCR Voyix; Boulton Fernando , SVP, CISO, Newrez; Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario; Victor Fetter , CIO, Fortive; Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal; Paul Fipps , President, Strategic Accounts, ServiceNow; Jef Fisk , President, Brolly, Inc.; Norm Fjeldheim , Board Member; Jerry Flasz , Former EVP, Technology and Global Services and CIO, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Nancy Flores , Former EVP, Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation, Ursuline Foley , Board Director, Provident Bank and Greenlight Re; Kristy Folkwein , SVP & CIO, Archer Daniels Midland; Nicole Darden Ford , CISO, Nordstrom; Patrick Ford , CISO – Americas, Schneider Electric; Marcus Fowler , CEO, Darktrace Federal; Michael Frankel , Founder, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital; Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , SVP/CISO, ABM Industries; Larry Freed, CIO, Overhead Door Corp.; Renee Frey , Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.; Kathryn Freytag , VP IT Strategy & CIO, Yamaha Motor Corp.; Todd Friedman , CISO, ResMed; Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, Diversified Search; Kay Fuhrman , Partner, Heidrick & Struggles; Shai Gabay, Founder and CEO, Trustmi; Ravi Gaddam , Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company; Tsvi Gal , Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Mike Galloway , CIO, AIG; Robert Galvin , CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Joseph Galuszka , Director, NetRise; Michelle Garvey , Senior Advisor, Alvarez & Marsal; Chris Gates , CTO, Allstate; Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne; Jim Gearhart , VP, Head of IT, Gong; Mamar Gelaye , VP -Ops Tech Solutions, Amazon; Kostas Georgakopoulas , CTO & CISO, Mondelez International; Sven Gerjets , EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc.; Rahoul Ghose , CIO, ECMC Group; Chandy Ghosh , COO & GM, Emergency Services; Sinch; Gary Gibbs , SVP of Sales, Coforge; Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange; Karen Gibson , Retired SVP, Digital Health, Quidel; Raymond Gilbert , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.; Mark Gingrich , CIO, Surescripts; Marge Ginsburg , Deputy CTO, New York MTA: Mike Giresi , CDO, Molex; Bernadette Gleason , SVP, Business Information Security Officer, Citi; Scott Glenn , Partner, BearingPoint; Jimmy Godard , Strategy & Governance, Bank of America; Gunjan Goel , Chief Information & Digital Officer, General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems; Stephen Gold , Board Member; Michael Golz , SVP, Head of Customer Advisory, North America, SAP; Lev Gonick , CIO, Arizona State University; Jay Gonzalez , VP & Global CISO, James Hardie; Gary Gooden , VP, IT, Relativity Space; Dustin Goodwin , Partner, ZCG Consulting; Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Sally Kenyon Grant , VP, Darktrace Federal; Chuck Gray , Partner, Egon Zehnder; Jeffrey Grayson , CTO, Highland Digital; Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Okta; Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, MedQuest Associates, Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal; Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance; Kristie Grinnell , SVP and CIO, DXC Technology; Mike Gross , Executive Director, Genesys Works; Ron Guerrier , Former Global CIO, HP Inc.; Nikhil Gupta , Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode, Inc.; Rajiv Gupta , Founder, CEO, Axiamatic; Suhit Gupta , CIO, General Atlantic; Vipin Gupta , C-suite Advisor, Next Version Solutions; Elizabeth Hackenson , SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric; Graeme Hackland , VP, IT, PlayStation; Ben Haines , President & Founder, Texni LLC; Marc Hamer , EVP, CIO & CTO, Orgill, Inc.; Mike Hamilton , VP IT, Cruise; Lakshmi Hanspal , Former Global CISO, Devices & Services, Amazon; Gary Harbison , SVP, Global CISO, Johnson & Johnson; Jon Harding , SVP, Global CIO, Conair Corporation; Meredith Harper , SVP, CISO, Synchrony; Vicki Harper , Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation, Pratt & Miller Engineering; Fred Harris , Managing Director, Global Head of Risk & Compliance Citi; Toni Harrison-Hogan , Co-Founder, SIM South Carolina; Cindy Harro , Executive Director, Head of Security Governance, Risk, Compliance for Data & Platform SaaS Solutions, BNY Mellon; Jennifer Hartsock , Chief Information & Digital Officer, Cargill; Anjana Harve , EVP & CIO, BJ's Wholesale Club; Kevin Haskew , Founder, Haskew & Associates; Jim Haskin , CIO, Flex Technology Group; Vishwa Hassan , Director, Data & Analytics, USAA; Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera; Erica Hausheer , SVP, CIO, Teradata; Gary Hayslip , CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisors; Linglong He , Chief Leadership Advisor, Rocket Central; Jamie Head , Former Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray; Tony Healy , Interim CIO & CISO, Sapphire; Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts; Mary Heger , Board Member; Douglas Hegley , Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Mark Hellbusch , Director, Cyber Consulting, Info-Tech Research Group; Dave Henderson , CIO, Millenium Health; Shawn Henry , Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike; Donagh Herlihy , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Subway; Karl Hightower , Former CDO, Novant Health; Jean Hill , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal; Mike Hillhouse , vCIO, Cadrillion Capital; Bruce Hoffmeister , SVP, CIO, Cracker Barrell; Peter Hogan , SVP IT, Compana Pet Brands; Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; Mike Homant , CTO & Deputy CIO, City of Detroit; Richard Hook , EVP & CIO, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates; Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save A Lot; Relle Howard , CIO, Trinity Industries; Brad Horst , VP, CIO Advisory Services, Symetri USA; Jacob Hsu , Board Member, Catalyte; Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney's; Naveed Husain , VP, WW Vertical Industry Programs, RingCentral; E. Jeffrey Hutchinson , Digital Consulting Practice Lead, NTT Data Services ; Mike Huthwaite , CIO, Hartman Executive Advisors; Yvonne Hyland , General Partner, Investor; John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor on cyber matters; Don Imholz , Founder, Don Imholz Associates; Gerard Insall , CIO, Avis Budget Group; Bhushan Ivaturi , SVP & CIO, Enbridge; Andrew Jackson , President IT Staff Augmentation, BravoTech; John Jacobs , Investor & Advisor; Rise Jacobs , Board Member, SIM New York Metro; Chris Jacquet , SVP, CISO, Unisys; Charu Jain , SVP, Merchandising & Innovation, Alaska Airlines; Rohit Jain , CIO, Harvard Business School (Alumni); Abhay Jajoo , Founder & CEO, CustomerInsights; Dawn James , Managing Director, ESG Strategy Sustainability & Digital Transformation, Deloitte; Jason "JJ" James , CIO, Aptos Retail; Gene Janiszewski , Managing Director, CEO, Paradigm Group, Inc.; Arif Janmohamed , Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Bipin Jayaraj , Global CIO, Rogers Corp.; Ganesh Jayaram, Chief Digital & Information Officer, American Airlines; Sumit Johar , CIO, Automation Anywhere; Steven John , Faculty Member, IANS Research; Alissa Johnson , VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Xerox; Ben Johnson , CTO & Co-Founder, Obsidian Security; Brandon Johnson , SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry; Clay Johnson , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Yum! Brands; Pat Johnson , Managing Partner, GreatBear Associates, Inc.; Daphne Jones , Board Member, Founder, The Board Curators, Dave Jones , Director, Digital WoW Ltd.; Wanda Jones-Heath , Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force; Sheila Jordan , Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell; Sajit Joseph , Chief Innovation Officer, American Red Cross; Beto Juarez , CIO, San Diego Housing Commission; RJ Juliano , SVP, CIO & CMO, Parkway Corp.; Arik Kalininsky , CEO, Dalikoo; Dutt Kalluri , Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies; Rhona Kannon , Principal Director, CyberCoders; Shadaab Kanwal , Managing Director, Digital Data and Analytics Transformation, Charles Schwab; Steve Kaplan , Head of Channels, Tessell; Somya Kapoor , CEO and Co-Founder, TheLoops; Khalid Kark , Managing Director, Deloitte CIO Program; Sandeep Katarnavre , Managing Partner, AAKROD; Stephen Katsirubas , VP, Head of IT, Pursuit Collection; Emmet Keefe III , Founder, Insight Ignite Venture Partner, Insight Venture Partners; Tom Keiser , COO, Carta; Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency; Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Steve Kendrick , President, KER Partners; Michael Kennaugh , SVP & CIO, Reyes Coca Cola; Rusty Kennington , Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope; Scott Kessler , EVP & CIO, Northeast Grocery; Murshid Khan , SVP & CIO, Coastal Federal Credit Union; Yousuf Khan , Partner, Ridge Ventures; Anupam Khare , SVP & CIO, Oshkosh; Lars Kielhorn , VP of Technology & CIO, Alcority; Stuart Kippelman , CIO and Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation; Tony Kirk , VP, Rimini Street; Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Without Borders Group; Monti Knode , Former VP of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3; Josh Knopp , VP, CISO, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Harold Knutson , Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates; Helen Kogan , Executive Director, NPower New York and New Jersey; Sai Koorapati , SVP, Global IT, Callaway Golf; Susan Koski , CIO, PNC Financial Services; Thomas Koulopoulos , Chairman, Delphi Group; Prakash Kota , SVP & CIO, Autodesk; Douglas Krieger , Regional Head of Procurement, North America, Herbalife; Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte; Paul Krueger , Former VP & CIO, JB Poindexter; Greg Kyrytschenko , Chief Technology Security Officer, Guardian Life; Warren Kudman , SVP & CIO, Turner Construction Company; Emmeline Kuhn , Director, Leathwaite; Ajoy Kumar , Head of Application Security, Wells Fargo; Naveen Kumar , Partner, National Leader, Payments, Capco; Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO, Medtronic; Min Kyriannis , CEO, Amyna Systems; Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA; Justin Lahullier , CIO and CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut;; Jeff Lamoreaux , CIO, Global Partners LP; Jonathan Landon , Chief Information & Technology Officer, The Salvation Army in Canada; Stephen Landry , CIO, Seton Hall University; Kate Lanners , Director, Business Engagement Leader, Ecolab; Kristy Lapidus , Director, Digital Culture, Gagen MacDonald; Mike Larson , Transformation Advisor, Agiliti; Shauna Latshaw , Group CIO, Energy & Transportation, Caterpillar; Maria Latushkin , GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons; Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex; Martin Leach , Founder & CEO, My Career Compass LLC; Adam Lee, VP & CSO, Dominion Energy; Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies; Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.; Sean Lennon , Retired CIO, Medtronic; Lo Li , CTO, Retail Bank Consumer Engineering, Capital One; Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member; Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education; Brian Lillie , President, Private Cloud, Rackspace; Eric Lindgren , Head of Portfolio Operations, Technology, Kelso; Chris Long , Former Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; Ralph Loura , Chairman of the Board, SustainableIT; Jim Love , Business Owner, IT World Canada; Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International; Ryan Loy , Partner, McKinsey & Company; Bryan Lubeck , VP Americas Marketing, Nutanix; Caterina Luppi , CIO, DC Bar; Jeff Lutes , EVP Technology, Orlando Magic; Robert Lux , CEO, FinTech; Kelly Lyman , CIO-PECO VP IT Real-Time Strategy, Exelon; Lesley Ma , VP & Chief Technology Officer, NSF International; Andrew Macaulay , CTO, TMRW Sports; Michael Macrie , CIO, Simtra BioPharma Solutions; George Maddaloni , EVP, CTO, Operations, Mastercard; Dr. Srinivas Maddipudi, CIO & VP of Service Delivery, Aeroxchange; Matias Madou , CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior; David Mahon , Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte Global; Hari Makkala , CEO & CTO, myElth Inc.; Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League; Joe Malfesi , Washington, D.C. Advisory Board Member; Susan Malisch , SVP & CIO, American Medical Association; Christopher Mandelaris , Cyber Risk Program Manager, NVIDIA; Joel Manfredo , CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans; Jim Marascio , Principal & CEO, Equals 11; Brian Marr , Vice President, Information Services, Perrigo; Ben Martin , VP & GM, Professional Services, HP; Drew Martin , Principal, Silicon Beach Advisors; Paul Martin , Board Member, Former SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Gerri Martin-Flickinger , Board Member, EVP, CTO (Retired), Starbucks; Israel Martinez , CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global; Gary Matula , EVP & CIO, Molex Inc.; Paul Mauschbaugh , Group CIO, Caterpillar; Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global; Soham Mazumdar , Co-Founder, Stealth Startup ; John McCaffrey , CIO, H2M Architects; Sean McCourt , Managing Director, Tandym Group; Mike McCranie , SVP& CIO, Builders FirstSource; Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs Warehouse.; Whitney McGinnis , U.S. CIO, McDonald's; Quintin McGrath , Board and Advisory Council Member; James McJunkin , VP of Security, Safety and Business Continuity, CDW; Jeff McKibben , CIO, Ultra Clean Technology; Mike McNamara , Strategic Consultant, Target; Michael McNeil , SVP, Global CISO, McKesson Corp.; Bud McQuade , VP IT, Duracell; Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear; Brian Mecca , VP, IT Infrastructure, Taylored Fulfillment Services; Russ Medina , Pet Pro Supply Co.; Tommy Meek , CIO, PGA Tour Superstore; Raman Mehta , SVP & CIO, Johnson Electric; John Meister , CIO, Panera Bread; Andre Mendes , Former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce; Rick Merrick , CIO, TCS Education System; Chris Meyerpeter , CIO, Ardent Mills; Claudia Michon , SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Automation Anywhere; Howard Miller , CIO, UCLA Anderson School of Management; Jeff Miller , CIO, Quantinuum; Laura Miller , EVP & CIO, Macy's; Michael Miller , CIO, Ziff Brothers Investments; Susan Miller , COO, PPI Recruits; Willliam Miller, Jr ., Founder & CEO, Two Oceans Insights; Teresa Miquelarena , VP, Global Information and Digital Technology, Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation; Sherif Mityas , President, BRIX Holdings; Matthew Modica , VP, CISO, BJC Healthcare; Shamim Mohammad , EVP & Chief Information & Technology Officer, CarMax; Jason Molfetas , Chief Digital, Information and Security Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Jana Monroe , Speaker, Author, JD Monroe Enterprises; Michael Montoya , SVP & CISO, Equinix; David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group The HSG; Harry Moseley , Board Member, Advisor, Investor; Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency; David Munroe , SVP, IT & Security, National Hockey League; John Murdock , Co-Founder, SIM South Carolina; Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health; Raja Musunuru , Chief Product Officer, TIFIN; Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial; Natalie Myshkina , Global Head of Financial Services, Adobe; Vipul Nagrath , SVP, Product Development, ADP, LLC; Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, Netskope; Sridhar Nallani , EVP & CTO, PROG Holdings; Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health; Eric Nelson , CIO North America, Kraft Heinz; Lety Nettles , SVP, Chief Product Officer, Novant Health; Earl Newsome , CIO, Cummins; Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners; Adam Noble , Operating Partner – IT, Littlejohn & Company; Jim Noga , VP & CIO, Mass General Brigham; Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University; Sunil Notani , Chairman, SIM New York Metro; Brandon Nott , Chief Product Officer, Amelia; Khuloud Odeh , Executive Director, CGIAR; Neboysa Omcikus , Head of Strategy, Glean; Lamont Orange , CISO, Netskope; Bob Osborn , CTO-Global Governments, ServiceNow; Shola Oyewole , VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics; Anthony Palladino , Chief Revenue Officer, mabl; Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executive Advisor, VMware; Michael Palmer , CISO, Hearst; Amit Pandey , Executive Chairman, WekalO; Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Georgia Papathomas , Board Member; Mike Parisi , VP & CIO, Illinois Tool Works; James Parks , Director, Product Strategy & Transformation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Nicholas Parrotta , President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business; Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International; Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco; Bobby Patrick , CMO, UiPath; Edwina Payne , Board Member; Renee Pearson , GVP & CTO, Rollins, Inc.; Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco; Vanessa Pegueros , Board Member; Michael Pellegrino , CIO, Advisor, Board Member; Wendy M. Pfeiffer , Board Member; Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO, Laserfiche; John Phillips , President & CIO, Briggs Healthcare; Steve Phillips , Board Member; Steve Phillpott , Board Member, President, SIM San Diego; Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners; Ken Piddington , CIO, U.S. Silica Company; Todd Pierce , Board Member; Dave Pitera , Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services; Anne Plese , Director, Product Marketing, Azul; David Pogue , Technology Columnist, CBS News Correspondent, Author; Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder & Managing Director, Outcome Solutions LLC; Dr. Nalini Polavarapu , VP, Enterprise Analytics and Data Science, Bayer; David Politis , Founder and Executive Chairman, BetterCloud; Lisa Porlier , Managing Director, Russell Reynolds Associates; Matt Posard , Founding Principal, EXPLORE DNA; Sriya Potham , Field CTO, Wiz; Kevin Powers , Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance; Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College; Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp; Joseph Puglisi , Chairman, Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative II; Tianbing (TQ) Qian , CIO, Genesee & Wyoming; Christina Quaine , CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange; Freddie Quek , CTO, Times Higher Education; Larry Quinlan , Board Member; Ginna Raahauge , EVP, CIO and Digital Transformation, Zayo Group; Mike Raeder , VP and CISO, Rocket Software; Meerah Rajavel , CIO, Palo Alto Networks; Raj Ramachander , CIO, Intapp; Shobie Ramakrishnan , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, GSK; Dede Ramoneda , EVP & CIO, First Citizens Bank; Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton; Rashmi Rao , Group CIO, IQ-EQ; Carrie Rasmussen , SVP & CIO, Ceridian; Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald; Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor; Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company; Morgan Reed , Executive Government Advisor, AWS; Jonathan Reichental , CEO, Human Future; David Reilly , Board Member; Paul Renko , Board Member; John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG; Mel Reyes , Global CIO & CISO, Getaround; Darrell Riekena , CIO & SVP, Colonial Pipeline Company; James Rinaldi , Board Member, Advisor; Sanjay Rishi , CEO, Work Dynamics - Americas, JLL; Maria Roat , Board Member; Jaimee Robles , SVP, Enterprise Business Platforms, Centene Corp.; Dave Roberts , Global IT Director, Stantec; AJ Rodrigues , Head of Global Technology Delivery and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines; Tim Rolfing , VP Technology, Satellite Industries; Jon Roller , CIO, Horsley Bridge Partners; Dan Roselli , Co-Founder of RevTechLabs and CFV Ventures; Scott D. Rosenberg , President, CEO & Founder, Miro Consulting; Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz; Cris Ross , CIO, Mayo Clinic; Richard Ross , Managing Partner, Decision Strategies Group; Stephan Rossbauer , Principal Product Manager, Celonis; John Rossman , Managing Partner, Rossman Associates; Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade; Bernadette Rotolo , SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group; Jim Routh , Chief Trust Officer, Saviynt; Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia; Larkin Ryder , Senior Director, Product Security, Slack; Sherry Ryan , Limited Partner, Fortium Partners; Raj Sabhlok , Operating Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; Serena Sacks-Mandel , Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer - Education, Microsoft; Sanjib Sahoo , EVP & Global CDO, Ingram Micro; Tania Salarvand , Senior EVP, Strategy & Growth, Globant; Michael Salas , Chief Information & Digital Officer, BAE Systems Australia; Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods; Mark Sander , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals; Vijay Sankaran , CTO, Johnson Controls; ; Andrew Santacroce , Vice President & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC; Anahi Santiago , CISO, Christiana Care Health System; Teresa Sanzottera , VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller; Pete Sattler , SVP & CIO, CIRCOR International; Melissa Sawyer , Client Engagement & Technology Solutions Leader, Hylaine; Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI; Bradley Schaufenbuel , VP & CISO, Paychex; Greg Scher , SVP, IT, Fiserv; Ariane Schiereck , CIO, Hollister Inc.; Bruce Schinelli , VP IT & CIO, TTX Company; Bill Schlough , SVP & CIO, San Francisco Giants; Danielle Schmelkin , CIO, J. Crew; Sabina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer North America, Globant; Bob Schukai , EVP, Technology, Data & Services, Mastercard; Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, Alteryx; Diane Schwarz , VP & CIO, Johnson Controls; S. Yvonne Scott , CEO, CIO Concierge; Candida Seasock , Founder and President, CTS Associates, LLC; Rama Sekhar , Partner, Norwest Venture Partners; Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Ashish Seth , VP of Product Management, RingCentral; Neelu Sethi , SVP & Global CIO, Brink's; Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks; Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry; Naresh Shanker , Founder and Managing Director, Menlo Park Advisors; Ram Shanmugam , Founder & CEO, Accelchain; Anup Sharma , Executive Group Director, Worley; Daniel Sheehan , CIO, Puritan Medical Products; David Sheidlower , VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company; Tushar Shelar , CIO, Murphy Company; Chad Sheridan , Chief Innovation Officer, NetImpact Strategies; Janet Sherlock , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren; George Sheth , MBA, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners; Parthiv Sheth , VP, Marketing Technology, AT&T; Nick Shevelyov , Founder & Principal, vCSO; Brian Shield , SVP, CTO, Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management; Carolann Shields , SVP & Global CISO, 3M; Caren Shiozaki , Partner, Fortium Partners; James Shira , Global and U.S. Chief Information, & Technology Officer, PwC; Chris Shull , CISO, Washington University St. Louis; Alex Shulman-Peleg , Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY; Barry Shurkey , CIO, NTT Data Services; John Silvia , CEO and Founder, Dynamic Economic Strategy; Manjit Singh , COO, Knock; Kris Singleton , Executive Leader, Portfolio & PMO, Discount Tire; Bipul Sinha , Co-Founder, Chair and CEO, Rubrik; Pranab Sinha , CIO, Matterport; Colonel John Smail , Strategist, Technologist, Leader, United States Space Force; Marty Smith , CIO, FINSYNC; Nate Smolenski , Head of Cyber Intelligence Strategy, Netskope; David Smoley , Board Member; Michelle Soares , VP of IT and CISO, Powin Energy; Avi Sokol , VP & CIO, KLA; Ed Solomon , Senior Advisor-Corporate Development, Genesys Works; Allan Sommer , VP, Capgemini; Ed Soo Hoo , Worldwide CTO, Global Accounts, Lenovo; Gary Sorrentino , Global CIO, Zoom Video Communications; Diego Souza , Global CISO, Cummins; Stephen Spagnuolo , Advisor, Stealth Engagement; Michael Spandau , SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments; Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation; Howard Spira , CIO, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Scott Spradley , CTO, Lennar; Karthik Sridharan , Co-Founder and CEO, Flexiple; Sanjay Srivastava , Chief Digital Officer, Genpact; Erin Stamm , COO, Esse Health; Tim Stanley , CEO, Founder, Investor, Carepoynt; Allen Sta rr, VP IT & CIO, Goodwill Industries – Suncoast; Patrick Steele , Chair, CIO Advisory Board, Blumberg Capital; Kimberly Stevenson , Board Member; Craig Stewart , VP, Product, Gravitee; Vaughn Stewart, VP, Systems Engineering, VAST Data; Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe; Christa Stout , Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Portland Trail Blazers; Jeff Stovall , CIO, Abt Associates; Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Brad Strock , Board Member; Vimal Subramanian , VP and CISO, Cue Health; Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera; George Surdu , Chief Strategy Officer, HTC Global Services; Chip Suttles , VP Technology, Seattle Seahawks; Jim Swanson , EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson; Thomas J. Sweet , CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros; Dave Taddei , SVP, Global Data Analytics Strategy, AllCloud; Ryan Talbott , VP and Global CIO, BorgWarner; Joe Talik , Digital Business Transformation Leader, Verizon; Eric Tan , CIO & Chief Security Officer, Flock Safety; Bob Tapscott , Strategy Consultant, The Tapscott Group; Don Tapscott , CEO, The Tapscott Group; Bruce Taragin , Managing Director, Blumberg Capital; Colleen Tartow , Field CTO, Head of Strategy, VAST Data; Mallik Tatipamula , CTO, Group Function Technologies, & Architectures, Ericcson; Mark Taylor , CEO, SIM International; Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; Tony Taylor , CISO, Land O' Lakes; Chris Terhune , SVP, Infrastructure and Operations, LPL Financial; Dee Thibodeau , CEO and Owner, Charter Solutions; Matthew Thomas , Managing Director, Accenture; Patrick Thompson , Advisory Board Member; Bill Titler , VP of Sales, fjorge; Reena Tiwari, CIO, LexisNexis; Sathish TK , CTO, IQZ Systems; Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner & Founder, EMT Consulting; Mark Tonnesen , CIO, Achieve; Milos Topic , VP of IT and Chief Digital Officer, Grand Valley State University; Joe Topinka , CEO, Advanity Technologies; Millie Torres , Former Global Head of Risk, Controls, Audits, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge; Jason Torrez , Executive Director IT, Grede Holdings; David Totten , AVP, Field Engineering and Strategy/Scale, Databricks; Mike Towers , Founder and Principal, Digital Trust Group LLC; Marshall Tracy , CISO and Chief Security Evangelist, IDEXX Laboratories; Kimberly Trapani , SVP & CISO, American Tire Distributors; Steve Trautman , Principal and Founder, The Steve Trautman Co.; Lori Tremonti , VP, Professional Services and Implementations, Fiserv; Blanca Trevino , President and CEO, Softtek; Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY; Mark Troller , CIO, Tangoe; Joseph Tso , CISO, Scotiabank U.S.; Todd Tucker , Sr. Director, Executive Thought Leadership & Communications, Delphix; Angie Tuglus , Executive Advisor, Tuglus; Cara Turano , President & Executive Director, Oregon Entrepreneurs Network; Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign; James Turgal , Vice President, Optiv; Aubrey Turner , Former Executive Advisor, Ping Identity; Bates Turpen , EVP & CIO, Travelport; Lisa Tuttle , CISO, SPX Corporation; Ninish Ukkan , CTO, Harvest Bank; Vijayanand Vadrevu , Partner, Deloitte; William VanCuren , Former EVP, NCR Corporation; Christine Vanderpool , VP & CTO, Florida Crystals; Kathy VanLandingham, CIO, Lyondell Bassell; Kevin Vasconi , CIO, The Wendy's Company; Sangy Vatsa , Chief Technology and Digital Officer, HTC Global Services; Sylvie Veilleux , Board Director, Advisory Board Member; Vinay Venkataraghavan , Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks; Radhika Venkatraman , Board Member; Ken Venner , SVP/CIO, Sierra Space; Angela Venuk , CIO, DATASCAN; Rhonda Vetere , Board Member; Melissa S. Vice , Director, DoD Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center; Anthony Vigilante , Former Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Technology & Chief Security Officer, Mackay Shields; Swamy Viswanathan , Co-Founder and CEO, Devicethread; Hugo Vliegen , VP, Product Management, Cisco; Paul von Autenried , Board Member and Executive Advisor; Gary VonderHaar , EVP, Operations & Technology – General Manager, Americas Processing, MasterCard; Gautam Vyas , Associate Parter, TFPA; William Waas , Adjunct Professor, Northwestern University; Ajay Waghray , EVP & CIO, PG&E; Milind Wagle , EVP & CIO, Equinix; Edward Wagoner , CIO, Digital, JLL; Brett Wahlin , SVP & CISO, Activision Blizzard; Jon Walden , Former CTO-Americas, Blue Prism; Gerald Waldherr , VP IT, Mondi Group; Craig Walker , SVP, Strategic Advisor in the Office of the CEO, Salesforce; James Walsh , CEO, Intercool USA; David Walter , Transformation Program Process Oversight Director, Citi; Saby Waraich , CIO, Clackamas Community College; Ken Washington , CIO & VP, Tampa Port Authority; Thomas Watson , CISO, isolved; Peter Weis , Principal, WeisAdvisor; Marykay Wells , CIO, Pearson; Katherine Wetmur , Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; David Whitaker , VP & CIO, General Atomics; Brad Whitehall , SVP, Information Technology, CIO, UniFirst Corporation; John Whiting , Global Director, Cyber Risk, Omnicom; Laura Whitt-Winyard , VP of Security & IT, Hummingbird; Natalie Whittlesey , Director of C-Suite Engagement, The IN Group; Howard Whyte , CISO, Truist; Dr. Branden Williams , Former VP, IAM Strategy, Ping Identity; Chuck Williams , SVP IT, Penske Corp.; President, SIM Detroit; Mike Williams , CEO and Founder, Software Design Partners; Paul Wilner , VP IT, CIO, Pall Corp.; Eric F.G. Wilson , President, Managing Partner, TEK MarketPlace; Michael Wilson , SVP & Chief Security Officer, Molina Healthcare; Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai; Deanna Wise , CIO, Banner Health; Stephanie Woerner , Director, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR); Kirsten Wolberg , Board Member; Gabrielle Wolfson , CDO & CIO, Quest Diagnostics, Jon Wrennall , Non-Executive Director, team; Morgan Wright , Chief Security Advisor, SentinelOne; Allen Wuescher , Consultant, KPMG; Jeff Wysocki , Global CIO, The Mosaic Company; Aleksandr Yampolskiy , CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard; Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer, Bank of America; Sanaz Yashar , Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security; Angela Yochem , Multi-Industry CXO and Board Member; Steve York , CIO, 1-800-HANSONS; Lina Young , SVP-IT, Peabody Energy; Ross Young , CISO, Caterpillar Financial; Tony Young , EVP & CIO, Sophos; Eric S. Yuan , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zoom; Jedidiah Yueh , Founder and CEO, Delphix; Dale Zabriskie , Field CISO, Cohesity; Dr. Robert Zandoli , Global CISO and CTO, BUNGE LTD.; Michael Zanga , Managing Director, Group Head of Digital Resiliency and Services Risk, Barclays; Sigal Zarmi , Board Member; John Zavada , Chief Administrative Officer, Petco; Rob Zelinka , CIO, Jack Henry & Associates; Steve Zerby , Executive Advisor; Denis Zerr , CIO, Radiology Partners; and Naveen Zutshi , CIO, Databricks.

Thanks to Our Partners

HMG Strategy celebrates its success in large part thanks to the generosity of and commitment of sponsorship at all levels. In the past year, these are some of the innovative companies that proudly partnered with the company to make HMG Strategy events and experiences possible:

Distinguished partners include Accenture; Adobe; AHEAD; AIG; Airgap Networks; AISERA; Akamai Technologies; Allata; Ally; American CEO Magazine; Anaplan; Appian; Apptio; Aptum; Area 1 Security; Arizona Technology Council; Armorblox; ArmorCode Inc.; Aryaka Networks; Ascend Technologies; Astound; Automation Anywhere; AutonomIQ; Avalor; Avasant; Aviatrix; Avnet; Awake Security; AWS; Axonius; Azul Systems; Backupify; B Capital Group; Barco; Benchmark IT; BetterCloud; Bloomfilter; Blue Hexagon; Blue Prism; Blue Wave Technology Group; Box; BravoTECH; Brinqa; Capsule8; Cato Networks; Celonis; Centene Corporation; Centripetal Networks; CGI Group; Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative; Check Point; CIO Association of Canada; CITGO; Citrix; Cognizant; Cohesity; Comcast; Coolfire; Copyleaks; Coretelligent; Coupa; Cox Business; Creatio; CrowdStrike; CyberArk; Cyberstarts; Cyderes; Cyera; Darktrace; Dazz; Delphix; Deloitte Global; Denodo; DRiV; Duo Security; enSilo; Espressive; Equinix; Everstream; Evolving Solutions; Expedient; FedEx; FileFlex; ForgeRock; Forescout Technologies; Fortinet; FPT Corporation; Genesys Works; Gigamon; Glean; Google Chrome Enterprise; Google Cloud – Apigee; Grip Security; GTM Capital; HARMAN DTS; HCL Technologies; Hexaware; Hitachi Vantara; Horizon3; HTC Global Services; HYPR; IBM; IFS; Illumio; Imperva; Incorta; Infoblox; Infolock; Info-Tech Research Group; Informatica; Ingram Micro; Insight; Integress; Intel; Intelliswift; Intuitive; Invoca; ISACA; Island; Ivanti; JBS Dev; The Judge Group; Juniper Networks; K1 Investment Management LLC; KLA; Lakeside; LastPass; LeanIX; Legit Security; Lemongrass; Lenovo Enterprise; Levvel; Lightspeed Venture Partners; LogicMonitor; Logz; Lumentum; LyondellBasell; Magellan Midstream Partners; Medtronic; Mengine; Menlo Partners; Meriplex; Mimecast; Mindsprint; Minntek Solutions; MongoDB; Moveworks; MyKrill; Nasuni; Netskope; NJ Transit; Nexthink; NeXus Digital Group; Normalyze; North Carolina Technology Association; Novant Health; NPower; Nth Generation; NTT Global; Numerify; Nutanix; Oasis; Obsidian Security; Ocean Spray; Okta; OnX; OneLogin; OneNeck IT Solutions; OpenText; OpteamIX; OutSystems; PagerDuty; Palo Alto Networks; Parsons Corp.; Perrigo; Persistent; Ping Identity; Prelude Solutions; Productiv; Protegrity; ProofPoint; Pure Storage; Purple Book Community; QNext; Qualitest; Qumulo; Rapid; Redis Labs; ReliaQuest; Rimini Street; RingCentral; RMsource; Rubrik; SafeGuard Cyber; Salesforce; Savvy Security; Schneider Electric; ScienceLogic; ScreenMeet; Secure-24; SentinelOne; Sequoia Capital; ServiceNow; Shadow Soft; SHE Information Technology; Sigma Computing; SIM Arizona; SIM Atlanta; SIM Capital Area; SIM Central Florida; SIM Charlotte; SIM Chicago; SIM Colorado; SIM Dallas; SIM Houston; SIM Fairfield/Westchester; SIM International; SIM New Jersey; SIM New York Metro; SIM Philadelphia; SIM Portland; SIM San Diego; SIM San Francisco Bay Area; SIM Seattle; SIM Southern California; SIM South Florida; SIM Tampa Bay; SIM Toronto; Singtel; Slack; Slalom; SMC Squared; Snowflake; SoftServe; Softtek; Software Improvement Group; SoftwareOne; Sonatype; Sonrai Security; Spectrum Enterprise; Sprinklr; StackRox; Starburst Data; Stefanini; Stellar Cyber; Strata; Sun Life; Sysco; Sumo Logic; Synack; Synopsis; Tangoe; Tanium; Tata Consultancy Services; Technology Partners; TE Connectivity; Tegodata; Tenneco; Teradata; Tessian; TierPoint; T-Mobile; Tonkean; Trace3; Twilio; UiPath; UK IT Leaders; Unisys; Upwind; Upwork; Varonis Systems; Vectra AI; Wesco; Windsor Group Sourcing Advisory; Wipro Technologies; Wiz; World Wide Technology; Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Yash Technologies; Year Up; Yext; Zafran Security; Zendesk; Zerto; and Zscaler.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy's regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy's Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at