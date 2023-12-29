Barry Angeline, Owner Of Cyberricade, Shares Cyberricade's Goals For 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Barry Angeline is a name synonymous with innovation and success in the management consulting industry. As the visionary founder of Cyberricade Inc, he has been leading the charge in providing unparalleled expertise to clients across both commercial and government sectors since 2008. Based in Washington, D.C., Cyberricade specializes in strategic planning, process management and improvement, risk management, and modeling & simulation. What sets them apart is their unique approach to problem-solving, which involves utilizing bleeding edge methodologies and detailed analysis to identify critical aspects and behaviors vital to solving their clients' challenges. With a focus on providing custom solutions that meet customer needs, Cyberricade truly stands out in their industry. As the new year approaches, Barry Angeline is excited for what the future holds.

Barry Angeline's journey to establish Cyberricade is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. As someone who had gained years of experience in various roles within different companies, he knew he had what it takes to turn his entrepreneurial dreams into reality. His deep passion for cyber security, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge and desire to innovate, ultimately drove him to establish his own business. Barry dedicated himself wholeheartedly to laying the groundwork for his venture, despite encountering initial challenges and setbacks. His boundless enthusiasm for his craft, unwavering vision, and relentless dedication have propelled Cyberricade to tremendous success. Heading into the new year, Barry is eager to continue building on this foundation and taking his company to new heights.

In 2024 Barry Angeline looks to work with further clients and expand his services in three key areas:

Cyberricade specializes in providing process management services to businesses, with a focus on improving their productivity and efficiency. Their range of services includes consulting, implementation support, and comprehensive training, all designed to help organizations carry out process improvement methodologies. What sets Cyberricade apart is their emphasis on integrating improvement efforts with the broader organizational strategy, as well as their dedication to fostering positive relationships with vendors, customers, and regulators. With a team of experts who possess extensive knowledge on appropriate improvement methodologies, Cyberricade helps organizations select the right projects and turn around any distressed process improvement programs. Their facilitation, change management, and benefits quantification services are all geared toward improving the overall performance of businesses.

Barry Angeline is a firm believer in the power of technology to drive business growth, Barry has continually advocated for the adaptation and utilization of technology in business operations. Nowadays, it is evident that digitization is vital for any enterprise that wishes to stay competitive in the rapidly-evolving business landscape. Recent statistics show that e-commerce accounts for over half of all purchases, which indicates a significant shift in business practices. Nonetheless, small firms face numerous challenges in digitizing their operations, including difficulties in scaling solutions and inaccessible financial constraints. To overcome these barriers, Barry will continue to explore online platforms that can support clients' businesses and engage customers, thereby expanding their customer base and generating revenue for growth. Barry's guidance is crucial for enterprises aiming to survive and compete fairly with established industry players.

Managing risks is an essential part of an organization's success, and Barry Angeline is excited to continue these services in 2024 as Cyberricade is one of the leading providers of risk management services. They offer a full suite of solutions to help organizations in designing, implementing, monitoring and continuously improving their risk management programs. Cyberricade uses a unique methodology to assess and score potential risks before mitigating them within the context of the existing management system. By using various techniques, such as payoff/trade-off analysis, they provide valuable insight that ensures informed decision-making. Early detection of risks is critical, and Cyberricade's services are both timely and critical in today's constantly evolving business environment. Partnering with them allows organizations to rest assured that their risk management strategies are up-to-date, effective and aligned with their overall objectives.

Barry Angeline is a highly accomplished professional with a wealth of experience that spans many industries. He boasts impressive academic credentials, including a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Polymer Science and Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA with Distinction from Manchester Business School. His impressive academic record is further bolstered by studies in International Marketing at the International University of Japan. Throughout his illustrious career, he has published numerous research papers and has been granted two patents, including one for a Cyber Security invention in 2016 and another for a Sealant Primer in 1994. As the founder of Cyberricade, Barry has completed numerous significant projects, including re-engineering initiatives at the US Marine Corps. Barry is excited about continuing his business ventures in 2024, bringing his extensive experience and expertise to the table.