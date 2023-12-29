Exotron Incorporated Is Proud To Announce The Launch Of Their New Website For Mako Carbon

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Exotron Incorporated, a leading provider of top-tier coconut shell activated carbon and water treatment solutions, is excited to unveil its new website dedicated to Mako Carbon. The website, now live at makocarbon , reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and cutting-edge water treatment technologies.

Mako Carbon has long been at the forefront of the industry, offering premium activated carbon products derived from 100% virgin coconut shells. The newly launched website is designed to provide visitors with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore Mako Carbon's comprehensive range of services and products aimed at effective and eco-friendly water treatment.

"Our team is thrilled to announce the launch of our new website for Mako Carbon - check it out at makocarbon!" said John Tittelfitz, CEO at Exotron Incorporated. "This platform is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and our mission to provide top-notch water treatment solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible."

The website showcases Mako Carbon's specialized carbon vessels and change-out services, designed to optimize performance and meet the diverse needs of industries worldwide. Visitors to makocarbon can explore the details of Mako Carbon's innovative solutions, which empower industries to achieve their water treatment goals while preserving the planet.

"At Mako Carbon, we are driven by our passion for environmental remediation and delivering results that surpass expectations," added John Tittelfitz. "Our heritage in water treatment, combined with today's cutting-edge filtration technologies, makes Mako Carbon the clear choice for superior quality, unparalleled expertise, and solutions tailored to unique needs."

The user-friendly interface of the new website provides easy navigation, allowing users to explore Mako Carbon's product offerings, learn about the company's commitment to sustainability, and stay informed on the latest industry trends and innovations. The website also serves as a hub for updates on how Mako Carbon's products and services are making waves in sustainable water treatment.

"Dive into the new website and see why we're making waves in sustainable water treatment! Reach out anytime to discuss how our products and services can enhance your water management. We look forward to continuing our shared purpose of environmental stewardship with you!" encouraged John Tittelfitz.

Exotron Incorporated invites industry professionals, partners, and interested parties to visit makocarbon and explore the wealth of information on Mako Carbon's premium activated carbon products, specialized services, and the company's dedication to environmental sustainability.

Exotron Incorporated is a renowned provider of water treatment solutions, specializing in top-tier coconut shell activated carbon. With a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Exotron Incorporated delivers innovative solutions that empower industries to achieve their water treatment goals while preserving the planet.

CONTACT:

Call Us:

(714) 881-449

Email Us:

[email protected]

Website:

SOURCE: Mako Carbon