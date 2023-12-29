USA Convinces Shipping Companies To Continue Working In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pentagon is convincing shipping companies that the routes
through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal are still safe, despite the
Houthi attacks, Azernews reports, citing
International Media Outlets.
"The Pentagon interacts with industry representatives almost
daily to assess their needs and assure that the international
community is ready to help with safe passage [through the Red Sea
and Suez Canal]," said Defense Department spokesman Bryon McGarry,
responsible for the Middle East and Africa.
However, according to Bloomberg, most companies do not want to
take risks and seek to rebuild their routes. According to the data
cited by the agency, about half of the container ships that
regularly passed through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal now avoid
these routes.
"It will take some time for shippers to assess the security
situation," said Mark Kancian, senior adviser at the American
Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"If it turns out that the United States and the coalition can
provide safe passage, then I think they will return. But now they
can't be sure of that," the expert said. He added that if the US
starts shelling Houthi camps, it will probably increase the risk,
not reduce it.
As analyst Gene Moran pointed out, shipping companies would like
the "American-led coalition" to combat the threat from the Houthis
to "do more."
