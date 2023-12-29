               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

USA Convinces Shipping Companies To Continue Working In Red Sea


12/29/2023 3:12:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pentagon is convincing shipping companies that the routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal are still safe, despite the Houthi attacks, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

"The Pentagon interacts with industry representatives almost daily to assess their needs and assure that the international community is ready to help with safe passage [through the Red Sea and Suez Canal]," said Defense Department spokesman Bryon McGarry, responsible for the Middle East and Africa.

However, according to Bloomberg, most companies do not want to take risks and seek to rebuild their routes. According to the data cited by the agency, about half of the container ships that regularly passed through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal now avoid these routes.

"It will take some time for shippers to assess the security situation," said Mark Kancian, senior adviser at the American Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"If it turns out that the United States and the coalition can provide safe passage, then I think they will return. But now they can't be sure of that," the expert said. He added that if the US starts shelling Houthi camps, it will probably increase the risk, not reduce it.

As analyst Gene Moran pointed out, shipping companies would like the "American-led coalition" to combat the threat from the Houthis to "do more."

MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107669145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search