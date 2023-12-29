Increase In Rates Brought European Banks An Additional Profit Of €110Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, the net income of European banks from interest
increased by 40 percent due to an increase in interest rates, Azernews reports, citing the Swiss bank UBS.
According to calculations, the increase in rates brought banks
additional profits of almost 110 billion euros. If in 2021, that
is, before central banks began to raise key rates, the net income
of European banks amounted to 270 billion euros, then this year,
according to UBS estimates, it will reach 378 billion euros. Thanks
to this, banks have increased their dividend payments to
shareholders: from 90 billion euros in 2021 to 121 billion euros
this year.
Despite the revenue growth, the market capitalization of
European banks still lags significantly behind their American
competitors. Among other factors, the fear of recession, low demand
for loans, possible increase in capital requirements and an
increase in the number of bankruptcies at the beginning of the year
have a negative impact on their shares.
