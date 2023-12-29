Dvorkovich: FIDE Has Taken Serious Measures To Combat Fraud At The World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) took a very careful
approach to the problem of fraud and took serious measures at the
Rapid and Blitz World Championships, Azernews reports, citing the president of the organization Arkady
Dvorkovich.
On Thursday, Russian Anastasia Bodnaruk and Norwegian Magnus
Carlsen won the rapid tournaments.
"There are very serious measures to combat cheating here. We
have several people working at the tournament - people have been
specially allocated for this function. We are talking about
technical control - through frames, scanners, and analytical -
through programs, monitoring of players during the tour. We are
acting as carefully as possible," Dvorkovich said.
The World Blitz Championship will end on December 30th.
