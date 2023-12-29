               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dvorkovich: FIDE Has Taken Serious Measures To Combat Fraud At The World Cup


12/29/2023 3:12:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) took a very careful approach to the problem of fraud and took serious measures at the Rapid and Blitz World Championships, Azernews reports, citing the president of the organization Arkady Dvorkovich.

On Thursday, Russian Anastasia Bodnaruk and Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the rapid tournaments.

"There are very serious measures to combat cheating here. We have several people working at the tournament - people have been specially allocated for this function. We are talking about technical control - through frames, scanners, and analytical - through programs, monitoring of players during the tour. We are acting as carefully as possible," Dvorkovich said.

The World Blitz Championship will end on December 30th.

