Google To Pay $5Bn For Covert Surveillance Of Users


12/29/2023 3:12:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Google, owned by Alphabet, has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that it collected data from users of the Google Chrome browser, Azernews reports, citing international media outlet.

The lawsuit requires at least $ 5 billion. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the lawyers said they had agreed on a binding agreement during mediation and expected to submit a formal agreement for court approval by February 24, 2024.

The plaintiffs argued that Google analytics, cookies and applications allow Alphabet's division to track their actions, even if they switched the Google Chrome browser to incognito mode.

