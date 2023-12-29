Google To Pay $5Bn For Covert Surveillance Of Users

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Google, owned by Alphabet, has agreed to settle a lawsuit
alleging that it collected data from users of the Google Chrome
browser, Azernews reports, citing international
media outlet.
The lawsuit requires at least $ 5 billion. The terms of the
settlement were not disclosed, but the lawyers said they had agreed
on a binding agreement during mediation and expected to submit a
formal agreement for court approval by February 24, 2024.
The plaintiffs argued that Google analytics, cookies and
applications allow Alphabet's division to track their actions, even
if they switched the Google Chrome browser to incognito mode.
