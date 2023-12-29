Georgia To Be Ready To Join EU By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia will be fully ready to become a member of the European
Union by 2030, Azernews reports, citing the ruling
Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Kobakhidze telling
in an interview with the Georgian Imedi TV channel.
"We can give our word that by 2030 Georgia will be ready to
become a member of the European Union," he said.
The politician compared the capabilities of Georgia and Moldova,
noting that his country has significantly increased economic
indicators over two years, which are one of the decisive factors
for joining the EU.
"Let's take the economy and compare Georgia and Moldova. This
year and last year alone, we have increased the difference with the
Moldovan economy by $8 billion. This means that we are $8 billion
ahead of Moldova on the path of European integration. Ultimately,
when the issue of membership comes up on the agenda, the main
criterion will still be the economy," Kobakhidze stressed.
At the EU summit in December, it was decided to start
negotiations on joining the European Union with Ukraine and
Moldova, which may begin in March 2024 or later. The summit also
announced the granting of Georgia the status of a candidate for
membership in the community.
