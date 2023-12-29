Azerbaijani Army Holds Meetings To Summarise 2023 Results

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Final meetings on summing up of 2023 were held at the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Main Departments, Departments,
Services, and independent branches of the Defense Ministry, as well
as all types of troops and special educational institutions, Azernews reports.
During the meetings, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in
the current year were extensively analyzed. The tasks assigned to
the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev
were once again delivered to the personnel.
It was emphasized that the combat readiness and
moral-psychological state of military personnel is high. The work
carried out in educating the personnel in the spirit of patriotism,
comprehensive provision, and equipping the troops with professional
personnel were discussed.
Achievements as a result of successful reforms in the Azerbaijan
Army were noted, and the readiness of the personnel at any time to
carry out any task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was
emphasized.
The meetings discussed upcoming measures and plans for
organizing service and combat activities at a high level, improving
social and living conditions, and increasing the knowledge and
skills of military personnel during the next year.
In the end, a group of distinguished personnel was awarded
following the year.
