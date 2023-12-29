US Presidential Candidates In Hassle Of Anti-Azerbaijani Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elnur Enveroglu and Abbas Ganbay,
AZERNEWS
Armenian lobby organisations trying to gain influence in Western
circles are constantly increasing their provocations in the field
of information about the alleged "Armenian genocide" and insisting
on the return of the voluntarily departed Armenians from
Azerbaijan's Garabagh to Khankandi. In America, the "love for
Armenian gold" among American presidential candidates is
manifesting itself. The first installment was for US presidential
candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to promote anti-Azerbaijani statements,
in which he screwed up the plans of the lobbyists by confusing the
South Caucasus region with the African Continent.
Despite the successive failures, the stakes are rising; the
Armenian lobby keeps selecting the next victim and currently, they
are betting on American presidential candidate Robert Kennedy
Jr.
In society, there has always been an urge and attraction to find
an idol to emulate. A group of people who once sought happiness and
kingdom in idols, today find that happiness in bribery and
corruption as a means of easy profit. Like Ramazwamy, Kennedy
envisages his future happiness in the pockets of Armenian
lobbyists.
However, looking at the truth, they are not interested in what
is happening, nor the future fate of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in
the South Caucasus. The main thing is that, regardless of the
source, there is money for them, and the forces that will
eventually support them and elevate them to the presidency are
around them. This is the disgrace of the political circles in the
West.
The huge interest and thirst for the resources of the South
Caucasus region have prompted the Western world to take advantage
of the protracted conflict in the region. Of course, the
prolongation of the issue is also due to the so-called initiatives
of the proxy forces who draw up Pashinyan's road map from abroad.
Yerevan has reciprocated Baku's offer to sign a peace treaty but
continues to act as an enemy behind the scenes, waging an
information, political, and legal war with Azerbaijan.
Robert Kennedy Jr, son of Robert Kennedy and nephew of US
President John F. Kennedy, posted in his X page (formerly Twitter)
a 2.44-minute video with surprising information for the public. In
his speech in the video, Kennedy tries to justify the so-called
problems of the separatists by taking a completely different
approach to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. The American candidate
who allegedly demanded the return of Armenians to Khanklendi said
they were "forced out" from Garabagh. With such a ridiculous
scenario, the politician makes the USA look like a puppet
state.
It is interesting that all candidates who wish to become the
president have the same story in the wrong way and whatever it is
worth they try to win the sympathy of the people who will change
their fate in the elections. Is this the political strategy of a
state based on a bag of lies? Why is it that the only interest of
the presidential candidates in America is the South Caucasus and
the domestic problems of the Armenians living there
unnecessarily?
"Unlike the 1915 genocide, this genocide is reversible. The U.S.
government needs to organise and mobilise the global community to
take action to ensure the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh and
protect their right to self-determination," the US presidential
candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr said.
The candidate's statement stirred joy in Armenian lobby circles
as well as in Armenia itself. The Armenian National Committee of
America-"ANCA welcomes Robert Kennedy Jr's calls to impose
sanctions against Azerbaijan and support the rights of Artsakh
Armenians to self-determination and safe return to their "ancestral
homeland"," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
The nephew of the famous US President John F. Kennedy, Robert
Jr. decides to imitate his uncle, who in one of his last speeches
spoke of a secret world government of "Nazi character" that existed
as a state within a state in America. Imitation of one's idols
clouds reason and encourages the buildup of power. Robert Kennedy
over the past few years has appeared to most people as a man
fighting against vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, and
Astra-Zeneca, which in the wake of Robert Jr.'s "research" have
resulted in the deaths of millions of lives around the world. But
as time and circumstances passed, his speeches and statements began
to undermine faith in him. It should be noted that this is the
first such case when presidential candidate Robert K. Jr. voiced a
"call" to prevent a "war" in Armenia, as well as a reference to
Armenia itself. No such statements have been made before today nor
during his uncle's time.
The attempt of Vivek Ramaswamy, another presidential candidate,
who raised the issue of "Armenian genocide" and accusations against
Azerbaijan failed due to the candidate's lack of knowledge about
the geography. It is precisely for this reason that Robert Kennedy
Jr. was chosen as the next rupor for the Armenian lobbyists to cry
out the lies about the "poor Armenians.
"We should also seek the lifting of the blockade of Armenia by
Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Armenia is a landlocked country and needs
access to ports and surrounding countries" said R. Kennedy.
The candidate's statements were welcomed by the Armenian
National Committee of America, which in its ideology of revanchism
pushed the candidate to make such a statement. However, the
statements of both Robert K. and V. Ramaswamy contain the same text
with an appeal, where they both made mistakes, by using the
expression - 'Armenia is under blockade by Turkiye and
Azerbaijan".
The candidates operate based on donations from the Armenian
lobby. They meet at events organised by the ANCA. Ramaswamy
actively covered the voluntary Armenian walkout during the election
campaign and participated in the "120,000 people" protest organised
by the ANCA Eastern Region and the AYF Easter region. He also
attended an Armenian reception at Armenian Estates in Genoa
Township, Ohio, organised by Tigran and Viola Safarian and others.
Long-time ANC-Ohio leader David Krikorian introduced Ramaswamy at
an event attended by Armenian Americans from all over Cincinnati,
Columbus, and Cleveland. Presidential candidate Robert K.
reportedly joined supporters of Armenia and "Artsakh" at a
reception hosted by Mike Sarian on January 8 in California.
As was to be expected, the revanchists succeeded in luring the
candidates to their side and securing their votes and statements
about the "liberation of Artsakh" and other fantasies. Although he
tried to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, former President
John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy marred himself in the jungle of
politics by making the wrong choice in his first step.
