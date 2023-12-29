Ukraine's Ambassador To Austria Calls For Cessation Of All Business With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria Vasyl Khymynets called for strong military and financial assistance to Ukraine and the cessation of any business with terrorist Russia after the nighttime Russian air attack on Ukrainian cities.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian ambassador said this in a commentary for the leading Austrian news agency APA .

"There can be only one correct response from the free and democratic world - long-term and powerful military and financial assistance to Ukraine," Khymynets said.

He emphasized that the Russian air attack on civilians and civilian buildings shows that "Russia, with war criminal Putin at the helm," continues to expand the terror of war. At the same time, Russian terror is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against international law and the global world order.

The Ambassador of Ukraine also called for further isolation of Russia and strengthening of sanctions against it. In particular, he appealed to representatives of the Austrian economy to stop all business contacts with Russia. Without specifically naming the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which continues to operate in Russia, Khymynets said the following: "If you continue to do business with the terrorist state of Russia, you also directly or indirectly support the war and terror of the Russians."

He added that the Russian aggressor is using tax payments from foreign businessmen to carry out attacks on Ukraine, such as the one that took place tonight and this morning. While the "Russian dictator and his henchmen" were celebrating the holidays in Moscow, children, women and many civilians in Ukraine were falling victim to an "anachronistic war of terror."

As reported by Ukrinform, 18 people were killed and 132 others were injured in Ukraine as a result of a massive air attack by Russian troops on Friday .

The enemy strikes damaged 47 private houses, 39 cars, a hospital and a sanatorium, nine apartment buildings, two administrative buildings and outbuildings.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used 158 means of air attack overnight: missiles of various types and kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 27 drones and 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.