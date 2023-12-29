Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia has increased to eight.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the morning missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to eight," he wrote.

At the same time, the regional police added that the bodies of three citizens and the remains of the body of an unidentified person had been recovered from under the rubble. A missile strike on an industrial infrastructure site killed four more people.

As of 15:00, seven people were reported to have been killed and 13 wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.