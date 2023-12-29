Zelensky Visits Ukrainian Positions Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Ukrainian frontline positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

He said this in a video address posted to Facebook

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

"Avdiivka. I visited the positions of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General-Corporal Marko Bezruchko. One of the toughest sections of the front line. I thanked the warriors personally. Together with the commander, we discussed the defense situation and the key needs of the troops. I honored the best servicemen with state awards and presented the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine to Junior Sergeant Ihor Tymoshchuk. I thank everyone on the front line for their service, for this year, which the whole country endured thanks to such warriors. All those who defend our country against all odds. Those who deliver combat results every day," Zelensky said.

