Number Of Those Injured In Missile Attack On Dnipro Climbs To 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty people have been injured in today's missile attack on Dnipro, three of them being in grave condition.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to updated data, 30 people were injured by missile strikes in Dnipro, 20 of them are in hospital, and three are in serious condition," Lysak wrote.

Video: Official channel of the National Police of Ukraine

According to him, there were 12 women at a maternity hospital at the time of the attack. All of them were quickly transferred to a bomb shelter. In the building of the medical institution, the windows were smashed, and the ceilings were damaged. However, all patients and medical staff are safe.

Earlier reports said that six people had been killed and 28 injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro.