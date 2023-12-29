Britain Sending Hundreds Of Air Defense Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine to bolster the country's air defense.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

According to Shapps, Putin is testing Ukraine's defenses and the West's resolve so "now is the time for the world to come together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what they need to win."

"Putin's latest wave of murderous airstrikes is a desperate and futile attempt to regain momentum after the catastrophic loss of hundreds of thousands of conscripts and ahead of the humiliation of his three-day war entering a third calendar year. Today we are sending hundreds of air defense missiles to restock British-gifted air defense systems capable of striking down Russian drones and missiles with incredible accuracy," he wrote.

In his opinion, Putin hopes that he can clutch victory "from the jaws of defeat," however, Ukraine's degradation of the Russian Black Sea fleet has proven "it is still in this fight to win."

"And today's air defense package sends an undeniable message, in the face of Russian barbarity that the UK remains absolutely committed to supporting Ukraine," Shapps added.

Early on December 29, Russia launched waves of missile strikes at Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian forces had intercepted 27 Shahed 136/131 attack UAVs and 87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

