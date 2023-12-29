Ukraine, 30 UN Member States Convene UNSC Meeting To Address Russia's Recent Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and 30 Member States of the United Nations have requested that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) be convened to address Russia's recent missile and drone attack.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requested that the Ecuadorian Presidency convene an urgent UNSC meeting to address Russia's missile and drone attack against Ukraine, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure,” Kuleba wrote.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory, which affected Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

According to the preliminary data, the aggressor state used 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers and fired nearly all available types of missiles. Additionally, Russia launched combat drones.

According to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in cooperation with the Defense Forces' units, Ukraine's Air Force intercepted 27 enemy Shahed-type drones and 87 Kh-100/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Russia had targeted social and critical infrastructure.

At the moment, at least 30 people were reported killed and over 160 injured.