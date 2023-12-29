Afghanistan Lifts All Restrictions On Uzbek Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan has achieved the lifting of restrictions for its carriers on international cargo transportation through Afghanistan, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached following the talks between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Afghanistan Hamidullah Ohunzoda in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the parties also set specific goals for setting fees and charges for international road transport on a parity basis starting in 2024.

Meanwhile, the administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.