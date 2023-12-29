Afghanistan Lifts All Restrictions On Uzbek Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan
has achieved the lifting of restrictions for its carriers on
international cargo transportation through Afghanistan, Trend reports.
The agreement was reached following the talks between
Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Acting
Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Afghanistan Hamidullah
Ohunzoda in Tashkent.
According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the parties
also set specific goals for setting fees and charges for
international road transport on a parity basis starting in
2024.
Meanwhile, the administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and
Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the
Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.
According to the calculations of the participants in the
project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new
transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million
tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia,
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of
Southeast Asia.
