Lesotho: Mrs ‘Mokela Is The New General Secretary-Director Public Relations (GS-DPR)

The Director Public Relations in the Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Teboho 'Malisebo 'Mokela as the Government Secretary (GS).

Speaking in an interview with the Agency on Friday, Ms. Refiloe Kepa said Mrs. 'Mokela is expected to resume her new duties as the substantive Government Secretary on January 02, 2024, saying Mr. Thabo Moleko has been acting in that position.

She mentioned that Mrs. 'Mokela comes in as the second woman serving as the Government Secretary for the Lesotho government after Ms. Lebohang Ramohlanka.

Ms. Kepa said some of the positions that Mrs. 'Mokela held in the Public Service include the Deputy Principal Secretary (DPS) in the Ministries of Finance and the then Development Planning.

She has also served as the Director Information in the Office of the Prime Minister and Chief Information Officer in the Ministry of Public Works.

Mrs. Teboho 'Malisebo 'Mokela succeeds Mr. Lerotholi Pheko.

