US Following Closely Developments Of Missile Flight Into Polish Airspace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Friday with Polish Secretary of State and Head of the National Security Bureau Jacek Siewiera.

He expressed the United States' solidarity with Poland, "our close NATO Ally," as it deals with reports of a missile temporarily entering Polish airspace, according to readout of the call.

He pledged technical assistance as needed and assured his Polish counterpart that President Biden is following this issue closely.

On his part, Dr. Siewiera expressed appreciation for US support, and they stated their governments will remain in close contact. (end)

amm









