UN Senior Official Cautions Against Spillover Of Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific reiterated the call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, warning of the risks of a spillover of the conflict into the region.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the latest developments of the "alarming" situation in the Middle East on Friday, Khaled Khiari said the Israeli occupation forces continue intense ground operations, while Hamas continues to fire rockets from Gaza into Israel.

"Civilians from both sides, particularly the Gaza Strip, continue to bear the brunt of this conflict," he said.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, he called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire therein.

"Further, the risk of regional spillover of this conflict remains high, given the multitude of actors involved," he cautioned.

The continued daily fire across the Blue Line poses great risk to regional stability. There have been several instances of strikes deeper into the territories of Lebanon and Israel, raising the risk of conflict with potentially devastating consequences for the people of both countries.

"With the risk of miscalculation increasing, it is crucial that all actors immediately de-escalate and return to the cessation of hostilities," Khiari stressed.

Further, he said attacks on United States bases in Iraq in Syria take place on a daily basis, with Washington, D.C., conducting operations against groups suspected of these actions.

"There are also reported Israeli air strikes inside Syria, he added.

"The continued Houthi threats to maritime navigation in the Red Sea are of growing concern, risking further escalation," he noted, adding that the UN continues to encourage de-escalation so that traffic through the Red Sea can return to its normal state.

Across the occupied West Bank, heightened tensions between Israeli security forces and Palestinians, intensive violence and widespread movement restrictions have continued, he said.

Since 7 October, 304 Palestinians, including 79 children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, four Israelis, including three members of the Israel Defense Forces, have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank.

Another four Israelis have been killed by Palestinians during an attack in West Jerusalem.

Despite the reduction in settler attacks throughout November and December since the spike in violent settler attacks against Palestinians following 7 October, settler violence remains a grave concern.

He further spotlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in East Jerusalem.

To prevent the endless cycle of violence, he emphasized that the current hostilities throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory must end with a plan to meaningfully advance the parties towards a two-State solution, with Gaza as an integral part of an independent Palestinian State, living side by side with Israel. (end)

