Some 187 Killed, 312 Injured In Gaza In 24 Hrs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Some 187 Palestinians were killed and 312 others injured when Israeli occupation forces bombarded residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities said Friday.

The total number of casualties and injuries since October 7 has risen so far to 21,507 and 55,900 respectively, the authorities added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ministry of Health said a man identified as Amr Abu Hussein was killed by Israeli forces east of town of Dura, close to Al-Khalil City in the West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said the forces opened fire at Abu Hussein's vehicle, under the pretext he carried out a hit-and-run.

They added that the Israeli troops left Abu Hussein bleeding and prevented ambulances from saving his life. (end)

