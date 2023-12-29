(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) NAHA Introduces Youth Rangers to Environmental Careers with Hands-on Experience



Abu Dhabi, 29 December 2023 – As part of their participation in Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's Murshed Training Programme, 20 young people aged 14-17 assumed the role of 'youth rangers' as part of the second cohort of the programme. They spent four days, collecting data and observing the natural habitat surrounding Jubail Mangroves Park, demonstrating their commitment towards environmental ecosystems and leadership in action.



This year, the Murshed – Youth Rangers Programme spanned across five days, providing intensive educational and practical training for beginners. The program enhanced the knowledge of youth in the field of marine biodiversity and spearheaded their active involvement in environmental conservation. Through hands-on experience, youth rangers gained essential skills to contribute effectively to ecosystem conservation.



The extensive programme trains participants on how to become protected inspectors, researchers and reporters, monitors and tour guides through activities such as bird watching, patrolling board walks, researching and taking masterclasses from experts in the field.



