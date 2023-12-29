(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dugasta Properties elevates the Game at Indian Golf Society Golf Day, making history in UAE







Exceptional golfing experience and unprecedented prizes mark a day of luxury and giving back

Dugasta Properties, a pioneering property developer renowned for delivering properties with an attractive 10 percent return on investment and no service charges, sponsored the Indian Golf Society Golf Day on Thursday, 7th December 2023, held at the esteemed Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dugasta proudly sponsored a tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth course for the Indian Golf Society. Notable names such as BMW, TAJ, Emirates NBD also participated as sponsors. The event saw 26 groups, each comprising four players, participating in a thrilling tournament.

On-course competitions featured 'nearest to the pin' on all par 3's and a unique 'hole in one' challenge on hole 13, which was played for the first time in the UAE. Dugasta offered an exclusive prize – an apartment in Al Haseen Residences – for the first-ever hole in one. Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, presented premium golf sets to those closest to the pin at the awards ceremony. The ceremony included a unique bidding event initiated by Indian Gulf Society in which Mr. Tauseef Khan raised funds for the caretakers of the golf course, culminating in a winning bid of Dh5,000.



Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, said,“We are delighted to be part of the Indian Golf Society Golf Day, an event that mirrors Dugasta's commitment to excellence and innovation in creating memorable experiences. Our sponsorship reflects not just our dedication to the sport but also a deep-rooted belief in giving back to the community. The success of the event reinforces our vision of combining luxury with purpose, and we look forward to continuing our journey of crafting exceptional moments.'

The name Dugasta is inspired by two eminent places. DU stands for the illustrious city of Dubai and GASTA pays tribute to the iconic Augusta golf course, which offers top-notch golfing experience. Dugasta reflects the developer's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences marked by pristine beauty and exclusivity.

Dugasta's avid support at the event stems from Mr. Tauseef Khan's love and admiration for the sport. As an ardent golf enthusiast, he has been playing golf for nearly 15 years. He has proved his mettle in the game by winning a plethora of club house championships and local tournaments. The sport not only demands focus and dedication, but also helps him to de-stress and rejuvenate.

Dugasta Properties is a leading real estate developer in Dubai which has launched its first ready-to-move-in project, Al Haseen Residences. Its unique purchase plan, which ensures 10 percent return on investment for the first five years, no service charges during this period, and a buy-back option after the fifth year, has attracted many buyers to reap benefits from the lucrative investment. The development comprises two mid-rise buildings with 217 apartments in total with prices starting as low as Dh342,000 for a studio to Dh1,023,000 for a two-bedroom apartment- way below the current market prices. Al Haseen Residences is located next to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

Dugasta Properties takes immense pride in its role as a sponsor for the Indian Golf Society Golf Day, a distinctive event that blends the epitome of golfing excellence with a profound commitment to community engagement. As one of the key supporters, Dugasta embraces the opportunity to contribute to the success of this prestigious tournament, creating lasting memories and setting new standards in the world of golf.



Dugasta stands tall, proud to be associated with an event that mirrors our values and commitment to crafting extraordinary experiences.