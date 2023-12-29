(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 29 December 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 14 billion in total during the week ending 29 December 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,063.



216 plots were sold for AED 4.38 billion, 2,126 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.38 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Zaabeel Second sold for AED 600 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 456.52 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 213.4 million in Wadi Al Safa 4 in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 34 sales transactions worth AED 52.39 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 32 sales transactions worth AED 916.04 million, and Al Hebiah Fifth with 25 sales transactions worth AED 117.95 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 357.39 million in Business Bay, a was second in the list sold for AED 150 million in Al Barsha First, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 131.5 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.17 billion, with the highest being a land in Zaabeel Second, mortgaged for AED 600 million.

203 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2 billion.