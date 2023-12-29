Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Device For Attaching Fishing Lures (TPL-307)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would make switching out fishing lures quicker and easier," said an inventor, from Peel, Ark., "so I invented THE QUICK CLIP. My design would allow the user to spend more time fishing rather than setting up the fishing line."

The invention provides a small device for attaching and detaching fishing lures from a leader. In doing so, it enables various types of lures to be attached and detached as desired. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-307, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp