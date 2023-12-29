Recruiting For Good Launch The Sweetest Foodies LA's Most Fulfilling Social Club

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Enjoy Good Food. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Foodies Club experiences including our sweet signature Italian foodie parties

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Enjoy Good Food. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Foodies Club experiences including cooking school classes for two

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Enjoy Good Food. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Foodies Club experiences including cooking school classes for two

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and rewards referrals with The Sweetest 12 Month Foodie Club Membership for Two to Share in LA.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest FoodiesSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to create rewarding services for the community.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Foodies ; LA's most fulfilling social club.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to do good, enjoy and share really good food? Join the club. We're using recruiting placements to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids; and rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Dining Experiences (and Parties)!"The Sweetest Foodies Social Club RewardsEnjoy 12 months of LA's Best Dining events, experiences, and parties including; cooking school classes, signature Italian dining parties (CiaoBella ), and prix fix menus (at Michelin Star restaurants).Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We're looking to reward The Sweetest Foodies fulfilling dining experiences; that you love to share with your favorite plus one...BFF...Mom...Or Your Sweet #1!"AboutThe Sweetest Foodies is LA's Most Fulfilling Social Club. Love to Do GOOD, Enjoy Really Good Food, and Party for Good...Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids and earn 12 Months of The Sweetest Foodie Experiences to share with your favorite plus one! To Learn more visit The Most Fulfilling Social Club in LA.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram