(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a seismic collaboration, the lyrical virtuoso 5ive Mics and hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, under the dynamic All Entertainment Media Group's music division EMG, have united to record the highly anticipated track, "Ain't No Game," at the world-famous Quad Recording Studios in New York City.

This historic collaboration marries the unparalleled talents of 5ive Mics, celebrated for his lyrical prowess and distinctive style, and the iconic Busta Rhymes, a 12-time Grammy Award nominee and trailblazer in the hip-hop industry with a career spanning decades.

5ive Mics, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Lord Jamar, Spliff Star, DJ Ted Smooth & More at Terminal 5 in NYC

5ive Mics & Busta Rhymes at Quad Recording Studios

Quad Recording Studios, steeped in a rich history of hosting iconic recording sessions, provided the perfect canvas for the creation of "Ain't No Game." The studio, known for its acoustically pristine environment and state-of-the-art facilities, served as the crucible for these two musical powerhouses to craft a track destined to captivate audiences worldwide.

Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and Co-Founder of EMG, expressed exhilaration about the collaboration, stating, "The synergy between 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes is truly extraordinary. 'Ain't No Game' not only showcases their individual brilliance but also underscores the innovative spirit that defines EMG's commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical expression."

Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of EMG added, "This collaboration embodies the essence of what EMG stands for – bringing together exceptional talent to create something truly groundbreaking. 'Ain't No Game' is a testament to the dedication and vision that both 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes bring to the table."

As a symbolic gesture, "Ain't No Game" is crafted to pay homage to 50 years of hip-hop, celebrating the genre's rich history and influence on the global music landscape.

Representing the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, both 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes infuse their work with the energy, spirit, and resilience characteristic of this iconic New York borough.

Stay tuned as 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes, with the support of EMG, raise the bar with "Ain't No Game," a track that not only pays homage to the legacy of Quad Recording Studios but also sets a new standard for innovation and artistic expression in the world of hip-hop.

In addition to this groundbreaking collaboration, don't miss the New Year's Day premiere of the "Rap Star" DMX Tribute Video remix, directed by Street Heat, Will C & Tanna. The song features an exceptional lineup, including 5ive Mics, Fat Joe, DMX, Kid Capri, Macy Gray, and Lil Mama, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) is a dynamic content creation, marketing, and branding company headquartered in New York. Comprising three core divisions - PODs Entertainment Group, EMG Music Group, and Terry D Films - AEMG has garnered significant revenue and attention, with over 1.5 million podcast downloads across all major streaming providers and over $5 million in combined revenue for 2021 & 2022. Notably, AEMG's podcast division ranks among the top 3% of all podcasts globally by podcast database giant Listen Notes. In August 2022, AEMG released its first feature film, 17 DAYS, which quickly became one of Tubi's "Most Popular Movies." The company's online entertainment properties have already started generating advertising and royalty revenues, with exponential growth projections for 2024 and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ari Greenberg

Info@cpmediainc. com

(917) 722-7121

Instagram Links:

5ive Mics:



AEMG: aemgny

SOURCE All Entertainment Media Group