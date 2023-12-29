Michael Vaughan Feels India Have Underachieved By Not Winning 'Anything' Major

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 8:55 PM

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday that the Indian cricket team has not achieved the results to match its talent and resources at its disposal.

Vaughan said India's performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade.

While talking in a Fox Sports panel discussion during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG, Vaughan started the conversation thread on the Indian team, posing a question to former Australian batsman Mark Waugh.

"Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world," Vaughan asked Waugh.

But the Aussie preferred to deflect the question back to Vaughan.

"They haven't won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set (they should have achieved more," said Vaughan.

The 2005 Ashes-winning England captain conceded that India's series clinching efforts in Australia were stupendous, but added that the Men in Blue have failed to perform in World Cups.

"They've won in Australia twice (Test series in 2018/19 and 2020/21). Magnificent. But the last few World Cups, (they have) been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, (they have) been nowhere," he added.

Vaughan said India should have achieved way more than what they have done considering the talent in their ranks.

"They're a good team. They have got plenty of talent but with all the talent they have and the resources they have, I just don't think they win," he said.

