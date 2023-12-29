Staffing Agency Launch New Employee Benefit To Help Companies Retain Top Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Sweetest GigsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to create rewarding services for the community.It's a Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good launches sweet benefit to help companies retain talent ; by creating a personalized meaningful work experience for employees' kids 'The Sweetest Gigs .According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Companies can retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for their employees; or companies can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program."AboutThe Sweetest Benefits; companies that love to retain their employees always are looking out for their best interest. Recruiting for Good loves to serve like-valued companies. Retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for your employees; or you can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program. To learn more visitSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

