Ukraine Says Russia Fired 'Record Number Of Missiles'

Kyiv, Ukraine: Russia fired a record number of missiles in one day over Ukraine, a Ukrainian air force spokesman told AFP Friday, after the latest strikes killed 12 people and injured over 70.

"This is the most massive missile attack in general," Yuriy Ignat told AFP, adding that this tally excluded the first days of the war launched in February last year that saw "constant and uninterrupted" strikes.