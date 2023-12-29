One Dead After Truck Hits Several People In Southern Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Berlin: One person is dead after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the woman killed, police said.



The truck driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are "currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was ongoing.