Coach Carlo Ancelotti Extends Real Madrid Contract Until 2026: Club

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid to June 2026 on Friday which would rule him out of becoming Brazil national coach.
"Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached agreement on the extension of his contract till June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.
It had been reported in July this year that 64-year-old Ancelotti would become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in 60 years once he saw out his present Real contract next year.
