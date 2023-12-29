Last Chance To Visit 'Ektashif Al Andalus' Exhibition At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ektashif Al Andalus (Discover Andalusia) exhibition will conclude tomorrow, December 30, after a three-month run at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

The exhibition, which is open to the public, showcases the works of ten Qatari artists who travelled to Spain earlier this year as part of the annual 'Ektashif' programme, a collaboration between the Museum of Islamic Art and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Visitors can explore the world of Andalusian arts and architecture through the perspectives and interpretations of these contemporary artists, who are inspired by the historical sites and traditional Islamic art techniques of Spain: Fai Abdullah Al Buainain, Kholoud Al Dosari, Fatma Al Malki, Ghada Al Suwaidi, Rowda Al Suwaidi, Khalid AlJanahi, Jaber Henzab, Malak Khalid, Noora Melhem, and Ahmed Nooh.

'Ektashif Al Andalus' is a visual testament to their cultural journey in key historical sites in Cordoba and Granada such as the Alhambra Palace, Patio de los Perfumes, and the ruins of Madinat al-Zahra. They also visited Al Aire Institute of Art where they learned the techniques and methods of engraving, egg tempera painting and gilding on gypsum, and the Casa Arabe where they participated in a linocut printmaking workshop.

"Ektashif bridges Qatari artists with diverse global art scenes. Our past expeditions have explored the rich artistry of India, Turkey, and Andalus. The works on view serve as a vibrant reflection of the artists' experiences and insights gained during the remarkable journey," said MIA.

The art installation is located in the MIA Atrium and is open from 9am to 7pm. Book your free admission ticket , which includes access to the museum's permanent art collection and all other ongoing exhibitions.