Junior Nickel Funding News: Core Nickel (CSE: CNCO) Completes Over-Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Core Nickel Corp. (CSE: CNCO) ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 8, 2023. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 4,354,400 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $391,896. The gross proceeds received from the Offering will be used for work programs on the Company's Halfway and Resting Lake exploration properties.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $19,409.76 and issued a total of 215,664 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.09 for two years.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring April 29, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five properties in the prolific nickel district, the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada. The five properties consist of 150,000 hectares of land that is proximal to existing infrastructure, such as highways and operating mills.

Core Nickel has a large contiguous land package in the northern part of the TNB, situated approximately 16-20 km from the City of Thompson. Core Nickel's northern TNB projects consist of three properties: Mel, Hunter, and Odei River. The Mel property encompasses the Mel deposit, which is characterized by a historical NI-43-101 resource estimate with an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel, equating to 82.5 million lbs contained nickel, and a historical inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel, equating to 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel. The target stratigraphy (Pipe Formation) that hosts the Mel deposit, and other deposits in the Thompson Nickel Belt, extend onto the Hunter and Odei River properties and drill hole intersections into the target stratigraphy on the Hunter project have successfully intersected elevated nickel.

Map: Core Nickel's Thompson Nickel Belt Properties

The Company also holds two properties in the southern TNB near Wabowden: Halfway Lake and Resting Lake. Both properties host the target Pipe Formation associated with known elevated nickel mineralization and are proximal to existing nickel deposits, mills, and other infrastructure.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Misty Urbatsch, MBA., P. Geo., CEO, President and Director for Core Nickel Corp., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

