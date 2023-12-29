Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2 In Gaza Responds To 21K Cases

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in the southern Gaza Strip continued to offer medical and therapeutic services to the injured due to the intense Israeli bombardment of the enclave.The medical teams at the hospital handled 21,043 cases and 3,681 operations, ranging from major to minor, from the first day of the mission until yesterday. These included complex fractures, burns, wounds, shrapnel removal, brain and nerve surgery, maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery, and vascular and arterial surgery.The challenging conditions encircling the Strip coinciding with the members of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2's continued efforts. In view of the dearth of medical and therapeutic supplies that Gaza Strip hospitals face, the intention is to lessen the pain of the families there.