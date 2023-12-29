JAEC, Experia Healthcare Systems Team Up For Radioisotope Production And Marketing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman Dec. 29 (Petra) -- The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) has formalized a partnership with Experia Healthcare Systems through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).This collaboration is aimed at leveraging mutual experiences from both the public and private sectors in the field of radioisotope production and marketing.As per the details released by the Commission and Experia, the MoU is set within the context of cooperation between public and private entities. It focuses on the production and marketing of both medical and non-medical radioisotopes, utilizing the resources of the Jordanian nuclear reactor, which is designated for research, training, and development activities.A significant objective of this agreement is to establish an advanced production center for these isotopes. This initiative is expected to facilitate the export of these products on a regional and international scale, thereby positioning Jordan among the developed nations in radioactive isotope production.The signing of the MoU was conducted by Khaled Touqan, the head of the Atomic Energy Authority, and Ahmed Shamla, the general manager of Experia Healthcare. Experia Healthcare stands out as a leading provider in the Jordanian healthcare sector, renowned for its innovative healthcare solutions and partnerships with prominent care providers.Experia's portfolio in the Middle East and North Africa includes comprehensive healthcare solutions, collaborating with global partners like Philips, Siemens, Elekta, Linet, TSE, MMT, and MZ Liberec.The company's services encompass feasibility studies, consultation, design, construction, and post-opening operational solutions for healthcare departments. Recently, Experia has expanded into the production and marketing of medical and non-medical radioisotopes and radioactive materials at both local and international levels.