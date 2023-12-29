Closing Out 2023, Newco Capital Group Continues To Lead The Way

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we ring in 2024,

NewCo Capital Group

("NewCo"), a premier Working Capital provider in the Alternative Financing space, celebrates a year marked by exponential growth and robust success.

NewCo, along with its subsidiary, Capytal , has deployed record-breaking capital to small businesses (SMBs) and enterprise companies in 2023 and continues to maintain its position as the foremost trusted brand in Merchant Cash Advance.

NewCo is devoted to bridging gaps with sustainable funding while ensuring SMBs grow, scale, and create jobs.

As the Merchant Cash Advance market expands, American small business owners are anticipated to increase their utilization of alternative financial instruments to the tune of $20.39 billion in 2024. This growth is attributed to a multidimensional shift in conventional lending practices as well as the evolving dynamics of the post-COVID SMB landscape.

With a commitment to understanding the needs of small businesses and with an earnest approach to reducing the friction for small business owners seeking working capital, NewCo is devoted to bridging the gap with sustainable funding while ensuring that SMBs can grow, scale, and create jobs.

NewCo's CEO, Albert Gahfi , has doubled down on forward growth and in keeping with the company's mission of sustainable working capital for small business, invested further in the technology, personnel, and products that drive NewCo's growth. Albert articulated this strategy as: "NewCo was established with the dual purpose of offering a reliable funding source for small business entrepreneurs and enhancing the growth and development opportunities for our team and partners. This dedication has solidified our role as the preeminent solution for companies seeking financing. We take immense pride in our steadfast adherence to our core values and the nurturing corporate culture we've cultivated. NewCo remains committed to offering exceptional products and services, striving to uphold and improve its position as a premier provider in the Merchant Cash Advance industry."

The company's reputation for efficient processes and rapid turnaround times is well known to the ISO & Broker network, and the company has attained the premier status of being a "Preferred

Funder" within the Alternative Financing market. Bruce Gurvitsch , Chief Revenue Officer at NewCo and Capytal, noted: "At NewCo, our remarkable progress is a direct result of our dedicated team, innovative offerings, and clear strategic vision . This past year, we've set new benchmarks in providing capital to a diverse range of businesses while bolstering the broader economy. With a solid financial foundation and a unique approach

to market dynamics, we remain steadfast and optimistic about our trajectory for 2024."

About NewCo Capital Group, LLC

NewCo Capital Group is an Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital. As a Preferred Provider, the company is focused on fostering growth within the Small and Midsize Business ecosystem. We are passionate about providing fast and easy access to capital for small businesses to help them grow, scale, and create jobs. Our technology, proprietary methods, and extensive experience are what differentiate us, allowing us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to provide value to our Merchants and employees alike. For more information, visit

