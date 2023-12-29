Inventhelp Inventor Develops Gadget To Secure Food Container Lids (TLS-442)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to secure a food storage lid to the container when not in use," said an inventor, from Fayetteville,

N.C., "so I invented the TOGETHER- WARE. My design offers peace of mind knowing that the lid would not be misplaced in the cupboard."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a lid to a food storage container. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a matching lid for the container. As a result, it helps prevent lost lids and replacement costs and it increases organization in kitchen cabinets. The invention features a durable and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-442, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp