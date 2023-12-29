Centre Extends Duty-Free Imports Of Tur, Urad For One More Year Till March 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 29 (KNN) The central government on Thursday announced the extension of duty-free imports of tur and urad dal till March 2025.



Earlier the zero import duty for these pulses was to come to an end in March 2024.



Last week similar extension was notified for masur (lentil).

Officials said the government has notified the extension well in advance to send signals to the producers of these pulses across the globe that India will continue its policy for easy import of the cereals.

This year India has imported around 23 lakh tonnes of pulses - 10 lakh tonnes of lentil, 7.7 lakh tonnes of tur and and 4.2 lakh tonnes of urad or black gram - mostly from Aus, Canada, Myanmar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Sudan and Malawi. India meets almost 15 per cent of its domestic pulses demand, mainly mostly tur, urad and masur through imports.

(KNN Bureau)