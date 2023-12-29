Peace, Crises, Trump Vs Biden: What Awaits International Geneva In 2024?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Frieden, Krisen, Trump vs. Biden: Was das internationale Genf im Jahr 2024 erwartet



The year 2023 has been one of crisis after crisis for International Geneva. The year 2024 promises to be just as complicated. SWI swissinfo analyses what the new year will bring.

Ukraine: diplomacy in action

On January 14, an attempt at brokering peace in Ukraine will not be made in Geneva, but in the Swiss Alps, in Davos, where a round of discussions will be held on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan.

Russia did not take part in the three previous discussions in Jeddah, Copenhagen and Malta, and there is no indication that it will do so this time.

So these are not negotiations. And the hope of peace in Ukraine in 2024 remains remote. As The Economist pointed outExternal link in a recent editorial: "For Ukraine, allowing Russia to keep the territory it occupies is unacceptable, not least because of the economic impact of losing part of its access to the sea. For Russia, the invasion still looks like a failure, as it does not fully control the four provinces annexed in 2022."