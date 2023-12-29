Peace, Crises, Trump Vs Biden: What Awaits International Geneva In 2024?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Frieden, Krisen, Trump vs. Biden: Was das internationale Genf im Jahr 2024 erwartet
Español
(es)
Paz, crisis, Trump contra Biden: ¿qué le espera a la Ginebra internacional en 2024?
Português
(pt)
Paz, crises, Trump vs. Biden: o que 2024 reserva para a Genebra internacional?
中文
(zh)
和平问题,各类危机,特朗普对决拜登:国际日内瓦所需面对的2024
Français
(fr)
Paix, crises, Trump vs Biden: ce qui attend la Genève internationale en 2024 (original)
عربي
(ar)
سلام، وأزمات، وترامب مقابل بايدن: هذا ما ينتظر جنيف الدولية في عام 2024
Pусский
(ru)
Война и мир, Трамп и Байден: что ждет Женеву международную в 2024 году?
中文
(zh)
和平問題,各類危機,川普對決拜登:國際日內瓦所需面對的2024
日本語
(ja)
国際都市ジュネーブ展望2024 資金難に陥る人道支援機関
Italiano
(it)
Pace, crisi, Trump vs Biden: cosa attende la Ginevra internazionale nel 2024?
The year 2023 has been one of crisis after crisis for International Geneva. The year 2024 promises to be just as complicated. SWI swissinfo analyses what the new year will bring.
Ukraine: diplomacy in action
On January 14, an attempt at brokering peace in Ukraine will not be made in Geneva, but in the Swiss Alps, in Davos, where a round of discussions will be held on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan.
Russia did not take part in the three previous discussions in Jeddah, Copenhagen and Malta, and there is no indication that it will do so this time.
So these are not negotiations. And the hope of peace in Ukraine in 2024 remains remote. As The Economist pointed outExternal link in a recent editorial: "For Ukraine, allowing Russia to keep the territory it occupies is unacceptable, not least because of the economic impact of losing part of its access to the sea. For Russia, the invasion still looks like a failure, as it does not fully control the four provinces annexed in 2022."
