Delhi NCR Gears For 5 Industry Fairs To Be Held In 75 Days

The government has scheduled a set of industry trade shows – ranging from showcasing self-reliance to textiles and mobility over the next 75 days, announced Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

A week-long Atmanirbhar Bharat Mela is planned at Bharat Mandapam starting on January 3, where artisans, weavers, khadi sector workers and those from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would showcase their products at the B2C event.

This will be followed by Indus Foods at the Greater Noida Expo Centre from January 8-10 where the focus will be on value-added food products. The industry event has been a fixture on the exhibition calendar for the last few years.

Coming up next will be the Mobility Expo at Bharat Mandapam, where the automobile and auto components industry will showcase their products, breaking from the Auto Expo cycle - which is held once in two years with the next edition due in 2025.

The Union Minister said that apart from vehicles, innovative mobility and next technology will be on display at the Mobility Expo.

And, just on the eve of the announcement of general elections, the government has lined up a mega textile show, Bharat Tex which at Bharat Mandapam as well as Yasho Bhoom scheduled to take place from February 26 to February 29, 2024.

It will bring together farmers, fashionistas, fabric and garment makers under one roof is expected to see some 3,500 exhibitors and over 3,000 overseas buyers.

The food industry show, Aahaar is planned at Bharat Mandapam from March 12-16.

