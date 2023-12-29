DGFT E-Commerce Exports Handbook For Msmes Launched

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 29 (KNN) Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, launched the comprehensive "E-Commerce Exports Handbook for Micro, Small, and, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)" prepared by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), on Thursday.

This handbook, aligned with the goals of Foreign Trade Policy 2023, is poised to become a definitive guide for MSMEs seeking to leverage e-commerce platforms for expanding their exports, stated the Union Minister.

Emphasising its role as a one-stop repository, the handbook offers detailed insights into strategies for promoting exports through e-commerce, providing MSMEs with the tools to venture effectively into global markets.

Goyal highlighted the global demand for India's traditional products, such as 'Shree Anna' (millets), particularly in regions with a significant Indian diaspora.

Through e-commerce, he added, the goal is to bridge the gap, connecting Indian MSMEs, craftsmen, farmers, and food processors with global markets.

Furthermore, the Union Minister announced the extension of the Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) benefits to courier and postal exports.

He stressed the ongoing efforts to establish the necessary IT framework and other enablers to facilitate this extension.

This move is expected to facilitate the MSME sectors to capitalise on government schemes, fostering e-commerce exports and contributing to the overall export growth target of achieving USD 1 trillion merchandise exports by 2030.

The comprehensive handbook, initially released in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Kannada, will be translated into all official languages across India.

This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and benefit consumers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and women entrepreneurs looking to make substantial contributions to trade and commerce.

To complement the Department of Commerce's efforts in supporting new and first-time exporters, especially through the E-Commerce route, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between DGFT and Shiprocket.

This collaboration aims to conduct capacity building and handholding sessions as part of the E-Commerce outreach under DGFT Regional Authorities' Districts as Export Hubs Initiative.

This partnership reflects DGFT's broader collaboration with various E-Commerce platforms/enablers to conduct training sessions in districts, fostering E-Commerce exports.

(KNN Bureau)