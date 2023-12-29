Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Builds Easy Entry Point In Tokenized Securities For Investors Unfamiliar With The Complexities Of The Digital World

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Utah-based Diamond Lake Minerals is building a groundbreaking model for digital asset investment that focuses on vertically integrated, industry-agnostic subsidiaries as stocks that happen to have tokenized security elements

DLMI's strategy is to attract digital asset novices and skeptics through a regulated environment gateway, to help them participate in the growing opportunities for a strong tech-based market

Expectations that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot bitcoin ETF in the next few weeks, as well as policy-makers' indications that inflation worries have eased, are helping to drive new optimism for the market Diamond Lake has seen its market capitalization rise to over $100 million in a few months' time as new leadership has turned the company toward its new focus on tokenized securities

Recent indications by monetary policy makers in the United States that inflation worries are waning, coupled with expectations that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) will approve a spot bitcoin ETF shortly after New Year's Day, are helping to drive a“perfect storm of positive tailwinds” for new digital currency adoption by investors, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors VP of Digital Asset Strategy Sean Farrell ( ).

Amid the historical differences of opinion over digital tokens, multi-strategy operating company

Diamond Lake Minerals

( OTC: DLMI)

is building confidence in its approach to acquiring and establishing numerous industry-agnostic subsidiaries. Direct investment in DLMI shares represents a link to having ownership in all divisional products, and is a convenient gateway for digital asset entry by uncertain investors who may be unwilling or unprepared to take on the challenge of navigating the complexities of the digital token market.

Diamond Lake's interest is in tokenized securities, which are distinct from crypto digital security tokens in that they“represent either specific off-chain assets, or that mimic established asset groups such as bonds, shares or funds,” a CoinDesk article noted earlier this year ( ).“All tokenized securities could be classified as security tokens, but not all security tokens are tokenized securities. ... The difference is stark: It's about clarity and establishment support versus the lack thereof.”

Diamond Lake CEO Brian J. Esposito explained how the company is combining traditional securities with confidence-boosting digital assets in an SEC-regulated environment to bridge the divide with doubters, during a Dec. 20 interview with financial media outlet Benzinga.

“We are solely focused on a regulated environment in digital securities and security tokens,” Esposito said ( ).“As far as the wealth of the world that's sitting on the sidelines that don't understand things like crypto, they don't understand the digital assets, they don't understand NFTs - a lot of friction points: they don't believe it's real; they're intimidated by downloading a digital wallet; putting in personal information. So what we're doing is that hybrid approach - we're doing something that people are very familiar with, and that is buying a stock.”

Esposito said he expects skeptical investors to eventually recognize that the digital asset movement is real and that it's advancing.

“There's real, amazing tokenized real-world assets that are happening. ... We want to be that stock that's an authority in the space; we want to be that company that shows the world how to do it, and we want to be that company that other public companies emulate and replicate our model and what our structure is,” he said.

Since taking the reins at Diamond Lake in August, Esposito has helped shepherd the company to a capitalization of over $138 million.

