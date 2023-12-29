SEC Chair Issues Cryptocurrency Warning Amid Rising Anticipation Of Approval Of Spot BTC Etfs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler sounded a

cautionary note about the state of the cryptocurrency landscape

on the social media platform X last week. Gensler

expressed concern

over the widespread lack of compliance in the crypto space, emphasizing the detrimental impact it has on investor confidence. He highlighted the unfortunate situation where numerous individuals have suffered losses and find themselves queuing up in bankruptcy courts with limited recourse.

Accompanying his X post was a video clip from a recent CNBC appearance where Gensler discussed the prevailing issue of noncompliance in the crypto industry, specifically in relation to securities laws. He stressed that these laws are not merely a formality but serve a dual purpose-providing investors with...

